A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawan posted at Gaya Airport died under mysterious circumstances while in the custody of the Haryana Police, officials said. CISF jawan posted at Gaya Airport dies under mysterious circumstances

The deceased was identified as Mukesh Singh, 52, who was serving as a quarter guard.

The victim’s family alleged that he was tortured to death by the Haryana Police. They claimed that Mukesh was arrested late on Thursday without any warrant in connection with a fraud and cheating case.

However, Krishna Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Magadh Medical police station, said he suspected that the CISF personnel died due to cardiac arrest. The SHO did not respond directly to questions regarding the alleged custodial death.

Reema Devi, the deceased’s wife, said that on February 26, her husband had gone for duty at the airport and informed her at night that he had completed his duty as a guard. He was later arrested by the Haryana Police, but the family was not informed about his arrest.

“I was informed only about his death. My husband was tortured by the Haryana Police after his arrest,” she alleged.

Durgesh Singh, son of the deceased, told the media, “My father was not suffering from any illness. How could he suffer a heart attack? The Haryana Police are fabricating these stories in their defence. The police took him away without a warrant. I filed a complaint at the Magadh Medical police station on Friday morning, but no complaint was registered.”

He further said that a fraud case had been registered against his father at Bahadurgarh police station in Haryana. “In that case, my father appeared before the Haryana Police several times, but he did not get justice as the police repeatedly misled him,” he alleged.

After receiving information about the mysterious death of Mukesh Singh, a native of Vaishali district, senior CISF officials also arrived at Magadh Medical College Hospital but declined to comment on the matter.

The SHO said Haryana Police officials had first met CISF authorities and informed them about the arrest warrant against Mukesh, following which he was handed over to them.

“If the victim’s family registers a complaint, we will initiate action,” the SHO said, adding that the post-mortem examination would be conducted by a medical board.