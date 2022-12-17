Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Complaint filed in Bihar court against 'Pathaan' actors for hurting sentiments

Complaint filed in Bihar court against 'Pathaan' actors for hurting sentiments

patna news
Published on Dec 17, 2022 10:36 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had recently frowned upon the colour of the attire of Padukone and actor Shah Rukh Khan in the song, calling for its "rectification".

The film has courted controversy in some parts of the country after the song was released, with protests being held over the content in it.
PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

A complaint petition was filed before a court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, seeking an FIR against Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for "hurting religious sentiments" of Hindus in a song of their upcoming film 'Pathaan'.

Also Read| ‘Don’t screen ‘Pathaan’: ABHM’s ultimatum to cinema owners

Sudhir Ojha, a Muzaffarpur-based lawyer, filed the prayer before the CJM court on Friday, which will hear the matter on January 3.

"The song 'Besharam Rang' of the film 'Pathaan' is objectionable and it hurts the sentiments of the Hindu community," Ojha later told reporters.

Also Read| ‘What to wear, what to eat…’: TMC's Nusrat Jahan slams BJP over 'Pathaan' row

The film has courted controversy in some parts of the country after the song was released, with protests being held over the content in it.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had recently frowned upon the colour of the attire of Padukone and actor Shah Rukh Khan in the song, calling for its "rectification".

Effigies of the actors have also been set on fire at a few places, including in Indore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shah rukh khan deepika padukone bihar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP