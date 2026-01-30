Edit Profile
    Criminals loot ₹5L ornaments from Medanta hospital doctor

    Published on: Jan 30, 2026 6:39 PM IST
    By Mukesh Kumar Mishra, PATNA
    Five armed criminals looted ornaments worth 5 lakh from the house of a doctor couple after holding the family hostage at TV Tower, Gandhinagar, under Agamkuan police station limits late on Thursday night, police said.

    Medanta hospital, Patna.
    According to the police, the incident occurred when five armed criminals arrived in a Bolero vehicle and entered the premises by scaling the boundary wall. The doctor’s parents, Sharda Devi and Indradev Prasad, were present on the ground floor.

    “The criminals broke open the door and held the elderly couple hostage at gunpoint. They assaulted them with pistol butts. The father sustained an injury near his teeth, while the mother was hit on the shoulder,” police said.

    Hearing their parents’ cries, the doctor couple rushed downstairs, following which the criminals also held them hostage.

    “The criminals looted diamond and gold jewellery worth 5 lakh belonging to Dr Subi Sharan, a microbiologist at Medanta Hospital. Her husband, Dr Himanshu Kumar, is a neurosurgeon at Ruban Hospital. The assailants fled after committing the robbery,” the doctor couple told the police.

    After receiving information, a police team reached the spot and launched an investigation.

    Agamkuan police station station house officer Rajesh Kumar Jha said that four criminals were visible in CCTV footage installed at the house. “A forensic science laboratory team and a dog squad have reached the spot to assist in the investigation. Raids are being conducted to arrest the absconding criminals,” he added.

