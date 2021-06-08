Home / Cities / Patna News / Denied bail, 7 escape from Danapur court
Denied bail, 7 escape from Danapur court

Seven out of nine accused escaped from Danapur court premises after their bail was rejected in an electricity supply dispute, on Tuesday
By Mukesh Kumar Mishra, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 09:03 PM IST

Seven out of nine accused escaped from Danapur court premises after their bail was rejected in an electricity supply dispute, on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when the accused surrendered in court. “As they came to know that their bail was rejected, they fled away from the premises. It seems that some help was arranged from outside. A case has been registered against them,” said a police officer.

Those who escaped have been identified as Sonu Yadav, Lalu Yadav, Sidhnath Yadav, Upendra Yadav, Chandan Kumar, Mukul Kumar and Raju Kumar.

In-charge Siogri police station Subodh Thakur said that as they came to know of the incident, the search operation was carried out. However, the accused could not be traced so far, he added.

