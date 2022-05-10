Doctor abducted 10 days ago for ransom from UP rescued in Bihar West Champaran

BETTIAH: A doctor living in Uttar Pradesh’s Bagaha was abducted and kept hostage in Bihar’s West Champaran district for nearly 10 days, police said on Tuesday after the doctor, a Nepali, was rescued and his two abductors arrested.

Bagaha sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Kailash Prasad on Tuesday said the doctor, identified as Meer Bahadur Shahi, who was rescued from a house in Malakauli. He was abducted on May 1 and held captive for a ₹3 lakh ransom

Prasad said the house was searched as part of an operation after the police received a tip-off on Saturday night.

“In the course of the investigation, we came to know that abductors took him to different locations namely Yogapatti near Lauriya, Pathkauli and Malakauli, and tortured him,” officer aid.

Lal Babu Prasad, officer-in-charge of Pathakauli police outpost, said they are looking their accomplices in this case.

The doctor, originally from Nepal’s Nawalparasi district, had settled in the West Champaran district’s Bagaha subdivision.

Shahi told reporters after he was abducted by Lappu Tiwari, the suspect who is still missing. His two accomplices, Saket Pathak and Santosh Shrivastav, who are from the area, have been arrested.

“They would have sold my kidney had I been not rescued from their clutches,” said Shahi.