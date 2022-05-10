Doctor abducted 10 days ago for ransom from UP rescued in Bihar West Champaran
BETTIAH: A doctor living in Uttar Pradesh’s Bagaha was abducted and kept hostage in Bihar’s West Champaran district for nearly 10 days, police said on Tuesday after the doctor, a Nepali, was rescued and his two abductors arrested.
Bagaha sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Kailash Prasad on Tuesday said the doctor, identified as Meer Bahadur Shahi, who was rescued from a house in Malakauli. He was abducted on May 1 and held captive for a ₹3 lakh ransom
Prasad said the house was searched as part of an operation after the police received a tip-off on Saturday night.
“In the course of the investigation, we came to know that abductors took him to different locations namely Yogapatti near Lauriya, Pathkauli and Malakauli, and tortured him,” officer aid.
Lal Babu Prasad, officer-in-charge of Pathakauli police outpost, said they are looking their accomplices in this case.
The doctor, originally from Nepal’s Nawalparasi district, had settled in the West Champaran district’s Bagaha subdivision.
Shahi told reporters after he was abducted by Lappu Tiwari, the suspect who is still missing. His two accomplices, Saket Pathak and Santosh Shrivastav, who are from the area, have been arrested.
“They would have sold my kidney had I been not rescued from their clutches,” said Shahi.
-
Punjab Police zero in on Pakistan-based terrorist Rinda’s role in intel HQ blast
A day after their intelligence headquarters in Mohali became the target of the rocket-propelled grenade attack, Punjab Police have zeroed in on the role of gangster-turned-Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, who is emerging as the mastermind. More than 20 people have been detained in connection with Monday night's blast. Things are expected to be clear by Tuesday evening. “Those carrying out such acts will have to pay for it,” Mann said.
-
18-year-old Bengaluru boy leaves home to die, gets buried alive accidentally
In a chilling incident, an 18-year-old PU student was reportedly buried alive under construction material on the premises of an under-construction building in Bengaluru's Marathalli area on Saturday. It is reported that The deceased, Somanath had left home a night before, leaving behind a death note. The deceased, Somanath, was a bright student studying at a private college and was a resident of Katmandu Layout in Hoskote Town.
-
Noida authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari’s arrest in contempt case stayed for a day by SC
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the arrest of Noida authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari, against whom a non-bailable warrant was issued by the Allahabad high court last week in connection with a contempt case. A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, passed a brief order staying the high court directive, and listed Maheshwari's appeal for a hearing on Wednesday.
-
AAP MLA Mukesh Ahlawat detained during demolition drive in Delhi's Mangolpuri
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Mukesh Ahlawat was detained on Tuesday during an anti-encroachment drive that was underway in the Mangolpuri area by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. Police said the local MLA was detained to ensure the exercise was not jeopardised. Ahlawat earlier said there was no need for the demolition drive and the civic body should first prove there was encroachment.
-
Supreme Court stays arrest of Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari in contempt case
Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the arrest of Noida CEO and senior IAS officer Ritu Maheshwari in a contempt case linked to land acquisition. Last Friday, the Allahabad high court had issued a non-bailable warrant against her and directed police to produce her before it within a week.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics