Drunk man caught by police allegedly dies by suicide in custody in Bihar’s Munger

A 22-year-old man detained on the charges of consuming liquor was allegedly found hanging inside the toilet of the newly built excise police station at Kharagpur sub-division in Bihar’s Munger district. Police said that he died by suicide and the incident took place at around 1.30am on Friday. (Representative Photo)

Excise superintendent Suman Kumar said that they arrested Aman Kumar Mandal, a native of Shyampur village and six others during a raid against liquor traders and buyers.

In April 2016, the state government implemented a complete state-wide prohibition on the sale, purchase, consumption, and manufacture of alcohol.

Kumar said that they all were detained and taken to the police station after a medical examination. At around 1.30am, Mandal went to the toilet adjacent to the lock-up and as he did not return for some time, other inmates raised an alarm.

Excise officials and police broke the bathroom door open and found Mandal hanging. “He was immediately rushed to Sadar hospital but was declared brought dead by the doctors,” said the excise superintendent, adding that a medical board conducted the post-mortem of the deceased to ascertain the exact cause of his death.

Preliminary investigation suggested that he had died by suicide, said Kumar.

Meanwhile, a large number of villagers reached the police station and demanded the arrest of those responsible for the death of Mandal at the police station.

Upon getting information, senior excise department officials, the Kharagpur sub-divisional officer (civil) and the sub-divisional police officer reached the spot and inquired about the incident.

The family members of the deceased accused the police of torture in custody, which led to the alleged suicide, however, the authorities refuted the charges and claimed that the cops did not even touch Mandal.