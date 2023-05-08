Bihar: Eight injured as car collides with truck on NH 28 in Samastipur

Eight people, including five women, were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck on the NH 28 near Rajwa village in Bihar’s Samastipur district on Monday morning. Representational image.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the Samastipur district hospital and doctors have referred two critically wounded people to the Patna medical college and hospital.

Station house officer Sanjeev Kumar Choudhary said the family of eight were travelling to Deoghar in Jharkhand when the collision took place. He said the truck and the car have been seized and an FIR had been lodged.

The injured have been identified as Shashikant Tiwari, Sanjeev Thakur, Dharamshila Devi, Pinki Devi, Asha Devi, Bindu Devi, Oremshila Devi and Upendra Tiwari, all residents of Vaishali village in Samastipur.