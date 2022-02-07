Facing embarrassment, SSB demands public toilet at India-Nepal border

BETTIAH: Faced with the embarrassment of using a makeshift toilet and forced to share it with visitors from both India and Nepal, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has decided to take up the matter on a war footing. The border force has demanded the construction of a permanent toilet near barrage at Valmikinagar in Bihar’s West Champaran district, which borders with Nepal.

In a letter written to the block development officer (BDO) Bagaha 2 recently, the assistant commandant “C” Coy Gandak branch cited the embarrassment as well as public interest as major reasons behind requesting the construction of toilet near Gandak barrage.

“Being a busy route, in addition to general public. VIPs like judges, DM, SDM and many other senior police and administrative officers are passing through the bridge and many a times requested for toilet facilities. We have to feel ashamed for letting them to use our toilet which is not good,” reads a letter (number 2208), demanding the construction of a permanent facility.

Speaking to HT over phone, Uma Sankar, deputy commandant, SSB from Bagaha Sunday said his department has requested the construction in the larger interest of common people at an international border even though there isn’t a public outcry for the same. “Everyday, a large number of visitors including men and women alike from both countries (India and Nepal) pass through the way. So, the need for a proper toilet facility is felt since long,” said deputy commandant.

Located near barrage in Valmikinagar, a makeshift toilet on the land of irrigation department comes across as a stopgap arrangement, being commonly used by both SSB and the passersby. This despite, the deployment of SSB since 2002 and movement between India and Nepal through barrage since late 1960’s. Insiders in the SSB said, “Keeping the toilet clean is big challenge given the number of users which forces many to go for urination in open.”

Other official sources in SSB said the need for the request to the district administration was necessitated following the proposal mooted within the department hit a roadblock. “Despite our proposal for the construction of a pucca toilet, nothing tangible has come out owing to the unavailability of land for SSB here. As a result we are forced to use a makeshift toilet,” said an official refusing to be identified.