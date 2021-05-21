Father kills 2 minors after quarrel with mother in rural Patna

Patna police claimed to have arrested a man who allegedly hacked his two minors to death over a fight with his wife on Thursday. The incident happened within the Mokama police station limits of rural Patna, the police said.

“Prima-facie police investigation suggested that Chandan, doubted his wife’s fidelity and picked up a fight with her which led to the gruesome incident, resulting in the death of a nine-year-old son and a five-year-old girl,” said Rural SP (Patna) Kantesh Mishra said, adding that police have recovered a sharp-edged weapon from the spot which was used in crime.

“Based on our investigation till now, Chandan committed the crime suspecting that they were his illegitimate children,” SP Mishra said.

Kamal Nayan alias Chandan and his wife lived in Kanhaipur village with their children, a boy aged nine years and a five-year-old daughter. The boy was a student at a nearby private school. The couple was reportedly having marital issues over the past few years and used to engage in frequent quarrels, as per the police.

On Thursday morning, Chandan and his wife fought over something. His wife, in a fit of rage, stormed off to her parents’ house in rural Mokama, leaving the children to their father’s care.

On Friday morning, one of the relatives reached Chandan’s house only to see the children lying dead inside the house. Shocked to see their bodies, the relative immediately alerted the police who rushed to the spot and conducted a preliminary inquiry.

The locals claimed that Chandan, who is said to be mentally ill, surrendered before the police and narrated the entire incident. The gruesome incident occurred between 2.30-3 am on Friday. He allegedly killed the children by slitting their throats with a sharp-edged weapon.

Speaking to HT, the SHO of Mokama police station, Rajnandan Sharma, said Chandan was in an inebriated state on Thursday when the fight broke with his wife. The police booked him under section 302 (Murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the children have been sent for post-mortem to the Barh Sadar Hospital and the autopsy is in progress.