Fatigue, weakness most common post-Covid complaint received by AIIMS Patna

A 27-year-old software engineer was hospitalised at Patna’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on July 15 after he complained of blackouts, weakness and dizziness while attending to normal chores at home, for several days after his discharge from a hospital in Bengaluru after recovering from Covid-19 earlier.

He was advised to visit the institute for a physical check up after consulting doctors at the physical medicine and rehabilitation (PMR) department.

A detailed examination revealed that the young man’s oxygen saturation level (SPO2) would dip to below the threshold level of 93 even during normal activities such as walking inside the house. Sensing that he may require oxygen therapy, along with pulmonary rehabilitation exercises for improving oxygenation in lungs, the doctors advised him admission.

Another 42-year-old lecturer in a polytechnic college of Bihar, having recovered from Covid-19, came to the AIIMS with almost identical symptoms of fatigue and dizziness while doing routine activities such as bathing. Evaluation revealed his oxygen saturation would drop suddenly to as low as 84 while doing normal activities, making him feel exhausted quickly. He, too, was advised hospitalisation for protocol-based rehabilitation exercises and oxygen therapy, if required, to help replace the fibrous tissues in the lungs with healthy ones.

The patient was discharged within six days and is now recuperating well with regular follow-up with doctors from home.

Another 72-year-old woman from Darbhanga, who recovered from Covid-19, also had to be re-admitted at AIIMS-Patna for rehabilitation exercises, after she complained of fatigue, vertigo and blackout.

The Hindustan Times has withheld the identity of all such patients on request.

Tiredness, dizziness, prostration and weakness have emerged as the most common sequel-- a consequence of a previous disease or injury-- of coronavirus, said Dr Sanjay Kumar Pandey, additional professor and head, department of PMR, AIIMS.

Nearly two-third of post-Covid patients coming to the institute complained of tiredness and weakness, with sudden fall in oxygen saturation (SPO2) level. This prompted the institute to set up a special post-Covid rehabilitation wing under its PMR department in May. Nine patients with post-Covid complications have so far been discharged after re-admission at the PMR between July 7 and 27. Scores of others have availed of the tele-consultation and online guidance facilities.

“We told Covid patients that they may seek expert advice in case of post-Covid complications by either filling up the Google form on our website or by calling our helpline desk at 9546992688. We get around 3-4 calls every day. Out of the 206 responses we received till Friday morning, 71 approached us offline. As many as 37 respondents had undergone Covid-19 treatment at our institute, while most others were under home isolation,” said Dr Pandey.

“In most cases we found there was de-conditioning of the body, especially in the case of Covid-19 patients who were hospitalised for a long duration. Lying on the hospital bed had made their muscles weak. As a result, many complained of weakness in legs, accompanied by weakness and dizziness while standing, walking or going to the washroom. We advised rehabilitation exercises at home in most cases, but advised hospitalisation in case of nine patients whose oxygen saturation level still fell below the threshold limit while doing normal activity,” added Dr Pandey.

With pulmonary and rehabilitation exercises, it could take up to four to six months for a patient to get back to the pre-disease activity level, he said.

As many as 43% people complained of anxiety, 36% chest congestion and 32.6% low mood. Some other common post-Covid conditions were headache, loss of weight, hair fall, lack of sleep, difficulty in breathing, talking and swallowing.

Daily new infections have now come down to double-digit in the state since July 15. With 55 new Covid-19 cases reported on Friday, the state’s total tally went up to 7,25,122 with 9,646 death deaths so far. Bihar’s recovery rate was 98.62%, with active cases coming down to 356.