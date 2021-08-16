Fight over jalebis on Independence Day in Bihar’s Katihar leads to firing

Two groups led by locals aspiring to contest Kuretha Panchayat elections in Bihar’s Katihar district clashed over distribution of sweets after unfurling of the national flag at the panchayat bhawan on the Independence Day. An FIR was lodged against five persons for firing several rounds of bullet in the air during the showdown, police said.

“We have lodged an FIR on the basis of the written complaint by Nilesh Kumar against five persons including Bijli Yadav, a local muscleman who allegedly fired several rounds, under various Sections including 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 344, 345 (both wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), apart from under the Arms Act besides the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.” station house officer (SHO) of Mansahi police station, Radhe Shyam Singh, said

He added that a police team was carrying out raids to arrest the accused who have been absconding since the incident.

Police said an altercation between Nilesh Kumar and Bijli Yadav started over distribution of jalebis after the Mukhiya of the Kuretha Panchayat hoisted the national flag at the panchayat bhawan. Both the men wanted a larger share of the sweet delicacy for their supporters.

“Both were demanding more jalebis for their supporters, leading to an altercation, and later, they fired at least three rounds in the air,” an eyewitness said, adding that no one sustained injuries in the firing.

Both Bijli Yadav and Nilesh Kumar are looking to contest the panchayat elections and had arrived at the Panchayat Bhawan with their supporters. “Bijli Yadav is a muscleman and considered de facto mukhiya of the panchayat,” a police officer aware of the developments, said.

The incumbent mukhiya Mukesh Oraon claimed the incident took place after he had left the Panchayat Bhawan. However, locals said the incident took place in presence of the mukhiya, who remained a mute spectator throughout the incident.