Filmmakers from Bihar keen to shoot in state, want subsidy, easy nods

Filmmakers and television show producers with roots in Bihar have requested the state government to provide them subsidy for shooting their films in the state and expedite the process of approval for shooting at locations around monuments and heritage sites in the state, officials familiar with the matter said.

This was discussed at a meeting held by the Bihar State Film Development and Finance Corporation ( BSFDFC), a part of state’s culture department, in state capital on November 2, which was attended many filmmakers hailing from the state.

Bihar has produced many film personalities, including actors Manoj Bajpayee and Pankaj Triparthi, actor Kumkum of “Lagi Nahin Chhute Rama” fame, playback singer Rajkumari and lyricist Shaad Azeemabadi.

Several Bollywood films have been shot in Bihar in the past, besides local Bhojpuri films.

“But now, even Bhojpuri films are not shot here. Most of the shooting is done in Maharashtra and Gujarat because of the lack of infrastructure required for filmmaking in Bihar. Movies are being shot even in Jharkhand because of the provision of subsidy for shooting available there. But in our home state, we are still waiting for this,” says Vijay Pandey, an actor and director associated with several films and TV serials, including the soap opera Hum Paanch of the 1990s.

Places like Rajgir, Nalanda and Vaishali have been some of the favourite locations for shooting Bhojpuri films. “But the support of subsidy is missing. We want the government to consider this to woo filmmakers,” Pandey said.

Filmmakers are eager to come here. It’s only the lack of the support of subsidy, which is holding them back, he added.

Kirankant Verma, who has made Devdas in Bhojpuri, said that provisions of subsidy apart, the Bihar government must ensure faster approvals. “Filmmakers need easy and fast no objection certificates for shooting around monuments and heritage sites. This certificate is issued by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). But it’s been quite time consuming here,” he said.

Bandana Preyashi, secretary at the culture department, said the government has initiated many steps to revive film development and finance corporation. “It will seriously consider the proposal for the provision of subsidy for shooting films in the state,” she said.

To ensure that filmmakers get the permission for shooting at locations near heritage sites and monuments easily, a meeting with the ASI will soon be held, she said. “We will take all steps to ensure filmmakers feel safe and secure here.”

The culture secretary said two children’s film festivals have already been scheduled at Bihar Museum in the state capital on Children’s Day on November 13-14.