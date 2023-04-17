Home / Cities / Patna News / Am unhurt, says Bihar governor Arlekar after fire engine in convoy overturns

Am unhurt, says Bihar governor Arlekar after fire engine in convoy overturns

ByAvinash Kumar
Apr 17, 2023 05:35 PM IST

Nine people including four Bihar Fire Services were injured in the accident which took place when governor Rajendra Vishwanarh Arlekar was on way to Muzaffarpur to attend a function.

PATNA: A fire engine, which was part of governor Rajendra Vishwanarh Arlekar convoy on Monday lost control, overturned and hit an autorickshaw on national highway 22 in Vaishali district’s Ratanpura area, police said.

Bihar governor Rajendra Vishwanarh Arlekar said he was “unhurt and totally fine”. (Getty Images/iStockphotosaid he was “)
Bihar governor Rajendra Vishwanarh Arlekar said he was “unhurt and totally fine”. (Getty Images/iStockphotosaid he was “)

Nine people including four Bihar Fire Services sustained injuries in the accident which took place when the governor was on way to Muzaffarpur to attend a function.

Arlekar later tweeted about the accident. “Fire fighting vehicle in my carcade skid, hit road divider. Four firemen got minor injuries. They were sent home after first aid. I am unhurt and totally fine,” he said in a post on Twitter after his return to Patna.

Vaishali superintendent of police (SP) Ravi Ranjan Kumar said the fire engine in the convoy was damaged in the accident. He said the district police removed the fire engine involved in the accident out of the way and cleared the traffic jam on the Hajipur-Muzaffarpur stretch.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

Topics
police control patna traffic jam sp governor muzaffarpur fire engine function convoy vaishali district + 9 more
police control patna traffic jam sp governor muzaffarpur fire engine function convoy vaishali district + 8 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out