Flagged three concerns, says Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal on caste headcount
PATNA: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bihar president Sanjay Jaiswal on Wednesday said that he raised three key concerns about the caste-based headcount that was discussed at an all-party meeting in Patna earlier in the evening.
Hours after chief minister Nitish Kumar announced that all political parties have unanimously agreed to the caste-based count, Jaiswal listed his three concerns in a Facebook post. “Through the survey, the names of Rohingya and Bangladeshis should not get added so that they can claim citizenship on that basis later on,” he said.
His second concern was regarding the “proclivity of forward Sheikh Muslims in Seemanchal to claim the benefits of backwards” by presenting themselves as Kulhariya and other backward groups.
“The survey will have to ensure that the list does not fudge the real status. There are thousands of such examples, which affect the backwards. The third concern is that as per government figures, there are 3,747 castes in India, while the Centre itself said in its affidavit about 4.30 lakh caste names emerged during the survey in 2011. This should not happen in Bihar and it will require utmost caution,” he added.
“The government drafts its schemes as per the census figures. At present, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is running over 60 schemes for the welfare of the poor and all are inclusive in nature. There is no distinction on the basis of caste,” he added.
To be sure, Union minister Giriraj Singh also expressed apprehension that Rohingyas or Bangladeshi nationals may try to get included. “They should not be included in the survey to achieve legitimacy,” he added.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
-
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
-
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 739 new cases, 46% jump since yesterday
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 739 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a jump of 46 per cent since Tuesday when the city saw 506 infections. The positivity rate stood at 8.4 per cent.
-
'Is it true..?': Smriti Irani's questions to Kejriwal over Satyendar Jain arrest
Irani on Wednesday posed a series of sharp questions to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over the arrest of his health minister Satyendar Jain by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case.
-
Delhi weather: Rain, gusty winds at 30-40 kmph likely in next 2 hours, says IMD
A powerful thunderstorm - packing winds of up to 100 km per hour - pummeled Delhi Monday, leaving two dead and over 530 trees uprooted, as well as flooding roads and creating traffic jams, causing widespread damage to property and vehicles, and disrupting internet and electricity supply. It was the first storm with wind speeds of over 100 km per hour since June 2018, when Cyclone Palam tore through Delhi with 104 km per hour winds.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics