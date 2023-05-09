Home / Cities / Patna News / 4 criminals injured in shootout with police in Patna district; arrested: Police

BySandeep Bhaskar
May 09, 2023 02:15 PM IST

The criminals were among those who were indulged in the loot of ₹48 lakh from ICICI Bank which took place at Chakiya on April 12

At least four criminals were injured after they suffered bullet injuries in a gunbattle with police in Bihar’s East Champaran district on late Monday evening, police said.

Police seized four firearms and ten live cartridges from the spot. (Representative file image)
East Champaran superintendent of police (SP), on Tuesday said armed criminals opened fire at a team of police near Baraghat. Caught unawares, the criminals opened fire at the police team, said SP.

“All the four who were wounded have been arrested,” said the superintendent of police.

“Police returned the fire in self-defence after criminals took to indiscriminate firing, touching off a gunbattle in which around 20 rounds were fired by police in response,” said Dhananjay Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Chakiya.

The incident occurred at around 8:30pm, he added.

A police release said that four criminals suffered bullet injuries in the gunbattle.

“The criminals were among those who were indulged in the loot of 48 lakh from ICICI Bank which took place at Chakiya on April 12, this year,” said the release.

All the arrested persons have been identified.

Police seized four firearms and ten live cartridges from the spot.

