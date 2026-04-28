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Gunmen open fire in civic body in Bhagalpur; officer dead, chairman injured

The executive officer, Krishna Bhushan Prasad, attempted to overpower one of the assailants but was shot at point-blank range by his accomplice

Updated on: Apr 28, 2026 08:51 pm IST
By Avinash Kumar
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PATNA: A government official was shot dead, and the chairman of the Sultanganj Municipal Council was critically injured when gunmen opened fire inside the civic body’s office in Bihar’s Bhagalpur district on Tuesday evening.

Krishna Bhushan Prasad (in blue shirt) attempted to overpower one of the assailants but was attacked by his accomplices.(Screengrab)

Police said Raj Kumar Guddu, the chairman of the municipal council, appeared to have been the original target of the five goons. But the EO, Krishna Bhushan Prasad, came to his rescue and attempted to overpower one of the assailants and seize his weapon. But another gunman shot him at point-blank range, Bhagalpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Pramod Kumar said.

Officials said the Bhagalpur range inspector general of police (IGP), Vivek Kumar, also rushed to the spot and ordered the formation of a special probe team.

The investigation has been started with the help of the technical cell. Police have detained two suspects and are interrogating them, said Kumar.

Guddu is battling for his life at Bhagalpur’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital (JLNMCH).

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Avinash Kumar

Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

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