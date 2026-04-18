HC CI launches Bihar Judicial Academy official website

The Bihar Judicial Academy on Friday launched its official website on a new, independent and secured cloud server at a formal function organized at the Conference Hall of the Centenary Building, Patna High Court. Bihar Judicial Academy (HT Photo)

The website was formally inaugurated by the Chief Justice, Patna High Court Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo, who is also Patron-in-Chief, Bihar Judicial Academy, in the presence of Justice Rajeev Ranjan Prasad, Judge-cum-JAD-II, Patna High Court and Chairman, Bihar Judicial Academy, members of Board of Governors of the Academy, judges of HC and dignitaries.

The Chief Justice underlined the need for secure and independent digital infrastructure for judicial institutions and appreciated the efforts made in developing the new platform.

Nishi Kant Thakur, Additional Director, Bihar Judicial Academy, in his welcome address, highlighted the significance of digital transformation in judicial training and administration.

Justice Rajeev Ranjan Prasad and Justice Mohit Kumar Shah emphasised the importance of technological advancement in strengthening judicial education and institutional efficiency.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Mukesh Kumar-I, Deputy Director, Bihar Judicial Academy.

The newly launched website is expected to serve as a comprehensive digital platform for judicial training, resource dissemination, and institutional communication, marking a significant step towards modernization and transparency in the functioning of the Bihar Judicial Academy.