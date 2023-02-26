HM Shah holds core committee meeting, asks leaders to reach out to all sections

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday held a core committee meeting and discussed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) agenda and strategies to win at least 35 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats from Bihar in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah (ANI Photo)

Shah, who is on a visit to Bihar holding rallies, earlier on Saturday addressed a public meeting at Lauriya in the West Champaran district where he launched an attack on chief minister Nitish Kumar, who he accused of dumping his party in the state only to further his “prime ministerial ambitions.”

Shah, who had earlier dispelled any doubts from the minds of the party ranks and files of falling back again with the former alliance partner Janata Dal (United), cautioned party leaders to exercise utmost caution for forging an alliance with smaller parties.

“It was made clear that party was open to alliance but it will be not on any pre-conditions set by other parties. There should not be any commitment,” said a party leader familiar with the development. In fact, the party leaders have been asked to wait till the end of the year before cementing any alliance, he said.

“A general perception is that party (BJP) should contest on its own,” said a senior party leader.

During the meeting, Shah advised party leaders to be amidst the public and campaign against the grand alliance and its politics.

Shah, who signalled out CM Kumar for his attacks during the two rallies on Saturday, also asked the leaders to take to people “his frequent alliance hopping and opportunist” attitude and remind people of the “Jungle Raj” under the Nitish-led government.

He also advised party leaders to make people understand the divisive and caste-based politics in Bihar and explain the importance of a double-engine government.

According to a BJP leader, who was part of the meeting, to achieve the party’s goal in the 2024 elections, the union minister suggested that the party needs to spread the word to the people about the work done by the BJP.

He said that Shah advised the leaders to tell all sections about the work done for them be it Other Backward Class (OBC), Economically Backward Class (EBC), Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Pasmanda Muslims.

“The leaders have been advised to connect more with all sections of society with special emphasis on EBCs. In addition to that, all efforts should be put for victory on all booths,” the BJP leader added.

Of late, former JD (U) MLC Upendra Kushwaha, who resigned from the party, has started praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and rumours are that Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP) leader Mukesh Sahni, may also be pulled into the NDA fold after centre suddenly decided to provide Sahni ‘Y category’ security.

Sahni was earlier part of the NDA but lost favours following his decision to contest UP assembly polls. Kushwaha was also a part of the Modi-led government at the centre in 2014.

BJP leaders feel that former union minister RCP Singh may also join them. Singh comes from the Kurmi caste and a section of BJP leaders feel that his inclusion might help gain Kurmi votes during the Lok Sabha polls.

Similarly, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan, who also was given ‘Z category’ security by the centre, has the backing of 7.5% of the Dalit community population in Bihar.

BJP has set its sights on projecting Paswan to consolidate Paswan’s vote and keep it in its fold. The BJP made Paswan a star campaigner in the three assembly by-elections held in Bihar, Kudhani, Gopalganj and Mokama, from which it benefited.

However, political experts do not attach much importance to Shah’s announcement and feel it to be a ‘political move.’

“Politics is another name for compromise and there is no ideology left. The real intent of such statements is different. BJP will not like to take a chance and will be more than willing to accept Nitish,” stated political expert Prof (retd) N K Chowdhary.

Another political expert and former director of A N Sinha Institute for Social Sciences, D M Diwakar said one should give not weightage to such statements. Even Nitish Kumar (in the past) vowed not to join the BJP but he did. “Both BJP and Nitish are looking for a meeting point. The political language means different,” he said.

He added, “BJP is plagued with inner party conflicts and it has not been able to project a leader and that is why Nitish Kumar became CM even with fewer numbers. The BJP has realised that the path in Bihar is not that easy.”

Bihar will witness a major show of strength between the ruling Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) and the opposition National Democratic Party (NDA) as they campaign for their respective political fronts in the state.

On Saturday, in a display of the “united opposition,” CM Kumar along with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav and leaders of smaller allies like the Congress and the Left held a joint rally of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ at Purnia in the eastern part of the state.

