Hostel Supdt among four arrested for raping, blackmailing minor

PATNA: Four people, including a hostel superintendent, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping and blackmailing a teenage girl over several months in Bihar’s Sheikhpura, police said.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that the six persons used to blackmail her by making obscene videos. (Picture for representation)

According to police, the incident came to light after the victim complained to the Sheikhpura police against six named accused, including a male friend on Friday.

“In her complaint, the victim alleged that the six persons used to blackmail her by making obscene videos,” police said.

The six accused have been identified as Dr. Ashutosh, a schoolteacher cum hostel superintendent, Raja Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Bikas Kumar, Gautam Kumar, and her male friend Sonu Kumar, police said.

SHO of Woman police station Chandna Kumari said that a complaint was lodged against six persons based on the victim’s statement and four were arrested from separate places. “The victim was sent for a medical examination, and she will record her statement before the court under 164 of CrPC,” the SHO said.

“The investigation is underway, and we are looking into the evidence against each accused. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the POCSO Act,” said the SHO, adding that raids are on to arrest Sonu Kumar and Gautam.

“Their phones have been seized and sent to forensic lab for investigation. Several objectionable video clips of the victim and her male friend were found on the hostel superintendent’s phone,” said Sheikhpura SP Kartikey Sharma.

