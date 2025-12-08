Search
Mon, Dec 08, 2025
Huge cache of fake drugs, cosmetics of branded firms seized in Bihar

ByAvinash Kumar, Patna
Updated on: Dec 08, 2025 10:26 pm IST

Aurangabad police seized counterfeit products from a market raid, detaining one suspect linked to an organized gang producing fake health and cosmetic items.

A joint team of Aurangabad police and Brand Protection Services Private Limited raided the basement of a market falling under the jurisdiction of Town police station area in Aurangabad district and recovered a huge quantity of counterfeit products of various renowned companies. Following the raids, shutters of the many shops were shut down and CCTV cameras were installed outside the shops. During this time, when the police entered the basement, they were stunned to see fake products of various multinational companies there. During the raids, police found counterfeit products of Eris Oaknet HealthCare private limited and Alliance Pharmaceuticals limited companies. The police also seized counterfeit medicines and cosmetic products of Torrent Pharma and many other companies including Himalaya, Ahaglow Moisture, Excela Moisture were recovered. During the raid one Mohd Shafiq was detained for interrogation. During interrogation, it was revealed that this organized gang also makes fake Neem face wash, Lizral, lotion and supplies it in the market. Police recovered wrappers, empty bottles and caps were recovered from the spot. Along with this, it was also revealed that this entire racket is being operated by one Amit Yadav, who hired a shop as rent in the market of Mohd Shafiq.

“An FIR has been registered against named and unknown people on the basis of the statement of Mazaz Ahmad, field officer of Brand protection services private limited under section of 318(4) of BNS and 63/65 copyright Act 1957,” said a police officer Umesh Kumar of Town police station.

