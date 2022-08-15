Independence Day: CM Nitish Kumar announces 10 lakh jobs for people of Bihar

Amid the ongoing political drama in Bihar, chief minister Nitish Kumar announced to give 10lakh jobs to the people of Bihar.

Kumar was addressing people on the 75th anniversary of independence from the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Monday.

His announcement comes at a time when the opposition BJP was trying to corner Kumar’s deputy Tejashwi Yadav who during the last assembly election had promised to provide 10lakh government jobs in the first cabinet meeting of his government.

“Now we have come together and we want maximum government jobs to be given to the youth of the state. Our thoughts are also one now,” he said during his speech.

Also Read: Will support Grand Alliance in Bihar but won’t join cabinet, says CPI(ML)

Deputy CM Yadav was quick to welcome the announcement and called it historic.

“Historic announcement from Gandhi Maidan, Patna, on the occasion of 76th Independence Day by our guardian respected chief minister Nitish Kumar. After 10lakh jobs, 10lakh additional jobs will be given from other arrangements as well,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Reacting to Kumar’s announcement, the BJP said that it was nothing but continuation of NDA poll promise.

“During 2020 assembly polls, the NDA had announced to generate 19lakh employments under Aatm Nirbhar Bihar Yojana. We are happy that Nitish Kumar is trying to fulfill that,” said BJP state spokesperson Prem Ranjan Patel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON