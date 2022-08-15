Independence Day: CM Nitish Kumar announces 10 lakh jobs for people of Bihar
Amid the ongoing political drama in Bihar, chief minister Nitish Kumar announced to give 10lakh jobs to the people of Bihar.
Kumar was addressing people on the 75th anniversary of independence from the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Monday.
His announcement comes at a time when the opposition BJP was trying to corner Kumar’s deputy Tejashwi Yadav who during the last assembly election had promised to provide 10lakh government jobs in the first cabinet meeting of his government.
“Now we have come together and we want maximum government jobs to be given to the youth of the state. Our thoughts are also one now,” he said during his speech.
Deputy CM Yadav was quick to welcome the announcement and called it historic.
“Historic announcement from Gandhi Maidan, Patna, on the occasion of 76th Independence Day by our guardian respected chief minister Nitish Kumar. After 10lakh jobs, 10lakh additional jobs will be given from other arrangements as well,” he tweeted in Hindi.
Reacting to Kumar’s announcement, the BJP said that it was nothing but continuation of NDA poll promise.
“During 2020 assembly polls, the NDA had announced to generate 19lakh employments under Aatm Nirbhar Bihar Yojana. We are happy that Nitish Kumar is trying to fulfill that,” said BJP state spokesperson Prem Ranjan Patel.
Loan app: Malad typist claims to have got threat calls from Nepal, Bangladesh
Police have registered a case after a 34-year-old typist from Malad East alleged that he received calls from Nepal and Bangladesh, threatening him to post his morphed photographs on social media if he failed to repay the loan money which he had not even applied for. The man also claimed that his morphed photos had been sent to the people on his phone contact list from two numbers - 880-1815309879 (Bangladesh) and 977-9880176174 (Nepal).
Akhilesh, Mayawati attack BJP over price rise, other issues on Independence Day
Former Uttar Pradesh chief ministers Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati separately took jibes at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh over price rise, among other things, while also wishing people of the state on the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day. Yadav, who is the Samajwadi Party national president, sought to remind the government to not forget that fact that India's freedom was made possible by sacrifices of freedom fighters.
Karnataka: Tension in Shivamogga over Savarkar banners; curfew imposed
The Karnataka Police on Monday had to resort to lathi-charge and imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in Shivamogga district until further orders after a group of people reportedly tried to remove banners of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and replace them with Tipu Sultan's pictures, leading to clashes between groups of two faiths. The police said the incident took place at the Ameer Ahmad circle in Shivamogga and the situation remains tense.
Trust to expedite construction of Ram temple main structure
LUCKNOW: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust wants to expedite construction work of main structure of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya to meet the new December 2023 deadline to open the temple's the sanctum sanctorum, people aware of the matter said. “Even the Centre and the state government want the Ram temple to come up by December 2023 as the next general election is due in early 2024,” said a prominent seer of Ayodhya.
Every Haryanvi should vow to accomplish PM’s five pledges, says Khattar
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday called upon every Haryanvi to pledge to accomplish the 'Panch Prans (Five Resolves)' given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their contribution towards transforming India into a potential superpower. Parivar Pehchan Patra has helped reach out The chief minister said that Haryana came into existence after 19 years of independence. Still, Haryana is one of the leading states in the country.
