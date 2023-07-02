Official says only vegetarian food will be available at Bihar's Bhagalpur during Sawan, IRCTC refutes claim

An official of the food services stall at Bihar's Bhagalpur on Saturday claimed that only vegetarian food will be served in the month of Sawan and non-vegetarian food will be stopped from July 4.

IRCTC manages catering service for Indian Railways along with selling tickets online and selling packaged water.(Arijit Sen/HT Photo)

Informing about the decision, the manager of the food services stall, Pankaj Kumar, told news agency ANI that the food will be served without onion and garlic. In addition, fruits will also be offered to the passengers. Cleanliness will be taken care of, he added.

However, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation or IRCTC in a statement to Hindustan Times clarified that “no such instructions have been issued. All approved items are available for sale to passengers from the food unit.”

Sawan, also known as Shravan, is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar and one of the holiest months of the year. It is marked by spiritual devotion, fasting, and celebration by millions of Hindus across India and other parts of the world. Usually, it falls in July and August, around the time of the arrival of the monsoon season.

This year, it will start on July 4 and will continue till August 31. It will be 59 days long, and there will be eight Sawan Mondays or Somwars instead of the usual four every year- a phenomenon taking place after 19 years.

July 10 marks the first fasting Monday of the period this year, while August 28 marks the last Monday fast of the period.

Apart from the Sawan Somwar vrats (fasts), the Kanwar Yatra is also a significant part of this month. The ritual involves devotees of Lord Shiva carrying water from holy rivers in small pots called Kanwars, wearing saffron-coloured clothes, and walking on foot to sacred places associated with Lord Shiva to symbolise their devotion and dedication.

In view of the Kanwar Yatra, the Haridwar district administration has banned the flying of drones by the public in Har ki Pauri and its surrounding areas from July 4 to July 17. Moreover, even helicopters will not be able to fly in restricted areas. As per officials, only the drones of the police administration engaged in security will fly for surveillance.

