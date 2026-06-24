Isha Foundation has operationalised state-of-the-art crematoriums at Bans Ghat in Patna as part of its partnership agreement with the Bihar government. The move aims to bring dignity and modern convenience to the last rites, blending traditional customs with eco-friendly infrastructure. Isha foundation operationalises state-of-the-art crematorium at Patna’s Bans Ghat

After setting up eco-friendly crematoriums equipped with modern amenities at five locations — Patna, Begusarai (Simariya), Bhagalpur, Gaya and Saharsa — the foundation is now constructing another facility at Chapra. The Bans Ghat crematorium, spread over 4.5 acres, stands as one of the largest and most advanced in eastern India. It features 18 cremation platforms, including four electric units, six wood-based eco-friendly furnaces and eight traditional open sites, allowing up to 18 cremations simultaneously and around 50 per day.

Families participating in the last rites are offered two air-conditioned waiting halls, a canteen, clean drinking water, toilets and two ponds filled with Ganga water — one for ritual bathing and another for immersing ashes. A Kaal Bhairav Mandapam with an eight-foot statue is also nearing completion. “As we have responsibilities for the living, we have responsibilities towards the dead,” said Madhu Ranjan, a volunteer of the foundation at Bans Ghat, highlighting the need for respectful final journeys.

Volunteers at the site note that the facility helps families perform rites in a calm atmosphere. Costs are fixed and affordable, starting at ₹3,500 for electric cremation, plus nominal charges for traditional services. Wood and upcoming LPG furnaces reduce pollution significantly compared to older methods.

The Bihar government partnered with Isha Outreach in June 2025 to revamp these sites. The initiative draws from Isha’s successful model in Tamil Nadu, where 33 crematoriums have handled over 1.25 lakh cremations since 2010, now offering free services to below poverty-line families.

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