JD(U) won’t disintegrate like TMC, UBT: Sanjay Jha

Janata Dal-United (JD-U) working president and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Kumar Jha on Monday dismissed speculation that the disintegration of parties such as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, Shiv Sena (UBT) in Maharashtra, or the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha could have a similar impact on JD(U), an ally of the BJP in the NDA. Sanjay Kumar Jha. (HT Photo)

“What is happening in West Bengal was in the offing due to the weak foundation and eroding trust of public in the TMC. In Bihar, the scenario is different, as Nitish Kumar’s legacy is so strong that people still identify with his leadership and inclusive development work,” he said.

Jha said that at the National Council meeting on Sunday, Nitish Kumar himself indicated that he would devote more time to the organisation to ensure even better performance in the future and facilitate a smooth generational transition. This, Jha argued, clearly suggests that Kumar has his sights set on the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and the 2030 Assembly elections. He wants the NDA government to deliver on its promises, including the creation of one crore jobs, before seeking another mandate.

“We don’t have any challenge. In Bihar, NDA has been a winning combination since 2005 and there is no reason why there should be any attempt to play with the trust of the people in it. Even the transition of power in Bihar was so smooth that the doubting Thomases had to eat their words. With just one election defeat, TMC has disintegrated like a pack of cards, while despite being reduced to 43 seats in 2020, JD(U) bounced back with 85 seats in 2025. That is the difference between Nitish Kumar and others,” he added.

The JD(U) working president said that it is to the credit of Nitish Kumar’s image as a development man that even after 20 years in power, it was his face that made the difference in Bihar in 2025 elections to get an unprecedented mandate, and yet he facilitated shift in Bihar’s power dynamics with grace to hand over the reins to the BJP, as he wanted to go to Rajya Sabha.

Jha said that Nitish Kumar also wanted expansion of the party and there are talks underway to decide on contesting elections in neighbouring UP. “Out party has had a base in UP and we also separately met party leaders from the UP, who came for the national council. The party wants to contest election in UP,” he added.

He said the fragility of the INDIA alliance and the selfish interest of its constituents was the reason Nitish Kumar walked out of it after seeing the inner contradictions and oneupmanship. “So, it is no surprise that TMC and Shiv Sena (UBT) are withering under their own weight,” he added

Yet, with age catching up, Nitish Kumar is often equated with Naveen Patnayak, as both try to keep their parties in contention. Both struggled with second-rung leadership, but Nitish Kumar made a belated effort in the nick of time to let his once reluctant son, now health minister Nishant Kumar, join politics and now the entire party seems to be rallying around him.

“Nishant Kumar is the future of the party. He is in the government. He will get the reins of the party whenever Nitish Kumar finds the time right. He has the rich legacy of his father to draw strength from. So, for JD(U) there are no worries, as its new generation leadership is also getting ready,” said Jha.