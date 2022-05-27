Jewellery worth 2 crore seized after vigilance team raids Bihar RWD officer

Patna: Teams of Bihar Police’s special vigilance unit (SVU) on Friday carried out raids at the office and residences of a rural works department (RWD) official in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case worth ₹1.20 crore, vigilance officials said.

According to officials, the RWD officer, identified as Shailendra Kumar Bharti, currently posted as deputy secretary, had served in several positions earlier and was also posted as the personal secretary of two ministers.

Additional director general of SVU, N H Khan said the raid was conducted after an FIR (first information report) was lodged under Section 13(B), R/W 13(13)(D), R/W Section 12, Section 120B of the IPC of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 against him with the vigilance police station in Patna and a search warrant was procured from the vigilance court.

“A DA case was lodged with the SVU police station. An investigation is on to ascertain the exact value of his assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. It may run into ₹10 crore,” Khan added.

Officials said that the vigilance team recovered ₹1 lakh cash and jewellery worth ₹2 crore from an HDFC bank locker.

“During the search, the vigilance team found three flats in and around RPS More in Danapur worth ₹1.35 crore. He had also purchased a plot in Phulwarisharif and additional land in Banka district,” officials said.

The deputy secretary had also deposited ₹22 lakh in different banks, including SBI, and ₹8 lakh in the name of his wife in another bank, officials added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON