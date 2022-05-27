Jewellery worth ₹2 crore seized after vigilance team raids Bihar RWD officer
Patna: Teams of Bihar Police’s special vigilance unit (SVU) on Friday carried out raids at the office and residences of a rural works department (RWD) official in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case worth ₹1.20 crore, vigilance officials said.
According to officials, the RWD officer, identified as Shailendra Kumar Bharti, currently posted as deputy secretary, had served in several positions earlier and was also posted as the personal secretary of two ministers.
Additional director general of SVU, N H Khan said the raid was conducted after an FIR (first information report) was lodged under Section 13(B), R/W 13(13)(D), R/W Section 12, Section 120B of the IPC of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 against him with the vigilance police station in Patna and a search warrant was procured from the vigilance court.
“A DA case was lodged with the SVU police station. An investigation is on to ascertain the exact value of his assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. It may run into ₹10 crore,” Khan added.
Officials said that the vigilance team recovered ₹1 lakh cash and jewellery worth ₹2 crore from an HDFC bank locker.
“During the search, the vigilance team found three flats in and around RPS More in Danapur worth ₹1.35 crore. He had also purchased a plot in Phulwarisharif and additional land in Banka district,” officials said.
The deputy secretary had also deposited ₹22 lakh in different banks, including SBI, and ₹8 lakh in the name of his wife in another bank, officials added.
Ludhiana | Agriculture attache from Embassy of Israel visits PAU
Embassy of Israel, agriculture attache, Yair Eshel, visited the apiculture (beekeeping) unit of the department of entomology, Punjab Agricultural University, and interacted with apiculture scientists, postgraduate students in apiculture. During the meeting with the apiculture scientists of PAU, collaboration for research and technological exchange was explored between PAU and Israel, particularly for the production and post-harvest handling of bee products, bee breeding, bee pollination, and for innovative bee husbandry and data recording technologies.
Panvel city to get water supply on alternate days due to depleting dam level
The water level at Appasaheb Vedak (Dehrang) dam, which is the main source of supply to Panvel city, has gone down to the point where sludge is visible. This has led to a water shortage in Panvel city and forced the Panvel City Municipal Corporation to announce water cuts on alternate days. Panvel city requires 28 million litres of water supply daily.
Ludhiana | Councillor, owners sit before JCB to stop MC from taking action against ‘illegal’ building
Lok Insaaf Party councillor (ward number 38) Kuldeep Bitta and owners of an alleged illegal commercial building on Friday sat before a JCB (earth-mover) in a bid to stop the municipal corporation from taking action against the building being constructed in the Model Town area (near post office). The police deployed with the MC team had to intervene to control the situation. The owner had covered the house line area illegally.
SGST dept raids offices of 11 firms in Ludhiana in 2 days
Suspecting tax evasion through suppression of sales, bogus purchases and unaccounted stock, State Goods and Services Tax department teams raided offices of 11 firms dealing in hosiery, tobacco, steel and building material in the last two days. The raids were conducted at locations, including Rauni village (Khanna), Kashmir Nagar, Girja Ghar Chowk, Chaura Bazar, Mandi Gobindgarh, and Fatehgarh Sahib area. Evidence of suppression of sales to evade tax was also found.
Pune RTO to not issue new auto permits
The Regional Transport Office has decided not to issue new auto rickshaw permits in the Pune division. Since 2017 the cap on issuing the auto permits was removed by the state government, after which over 36,000 new permits were given in the Pune RTO division. As per the information given by the RTO, from 2017 to 2022 a total of 36,519 new auto rickshaw permits were given by the Pune RTO.
