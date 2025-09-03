JMM to contest Bihar assembly polls under INDIA bloc banner, eyes 7-8 seats

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has announced plans to contest the 2025 Bihar assembly elections as part of the INDIA bloc, marking its first foray into the state under the opposition alliance’s banner. Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren (in green) with Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Patna on Monday. (ANI)

The decision signals a major strategic shift for the party, which has previously contested Bihar polls independently after being kept out of opposition coalitions despite repeated attempts to join.

The party, which previously made modest gains by winning two seats in 2005 and one in 2010, had little impact in the 2020 polls despite contesting four constituencies.

Initially seeking 12 seats as part of the alliance, JMM has now scaled down its demand to seven or eight, with a focus on constituencies such as Tarapur, Katoria, Banka, Purnea, Dhamdaha and Chakai. Party leaders have indicated flexibility, saying JMM may settle for fewer seats to ensure cohesion within the bloc.

The move follows discussions between Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in Patna, where assurances on seat allocation were reportedly given.

“This time, JMM will contest as part of the INDIA bloc in Bihar. Negotiation of seats is going on. Everything will be cleared in days to come,” said Binod Pandey, general secretary of the JMM central committee, adding that the final round of talks on seat-sharing may take place next week.

Analysts see JMM’s inclusion as a boost to opposition unity, especially after Rahul Gandhi’s recently concluded Voter Adhikar Yatra, which covered 1,300 km across 25 districts in Bihar with participation from INDIA bloc allies. The yatra projected a united opposition and could help consolidate anti-NDA votes by reducing fragmentation and reinforcing the bloc’s messaging on social justice and economic rights.

The RJD is also expected to accommodate JMM, given the latter’s past generosity in Jharkhand. In the 2024 state elections, JMM allotted seven seats to the RJD, despite its weak performance, and even supported it with a ministerial berth. Observers believe this history could influence the RJD to reciprocate in Bihar.

JMM’s tribal identity is considered a crucial factor in regions such as Kishanganj, Purnea, Jamui, Banka and Champaran’s Tharuhat belt, which together account for about 2.2 million tribal voters. Combined with the RJD’s OBC base and Congress’s appeal among Muslims, the alliance hopes to strengthen its footing in these areas against the NDA.

Seat-sharing remains a critical issue, but if resolved smoothly, JMM’s presence could significantly improve INDIA bloc’s chances in tribal-heavy constituencies. Congress legislature party leader Shakeel Ahmad Khan also backed JMM’s inclusion, saying, “After all, JMM is our trusted partner. The RJD leadership shall accommodate it.”

Social experts point out that the Congress appears to have learnt from its 2023 Madhya Pradesh experience, where refusal to ally with the Samajwadi Party contributed to vote-splitting and BJP’s victory. “In Bihar, prioritizing alliances like the one with JMM could prevent such pitfalls and enable the INDIA bloc to mount a stronger challenge,” said Nawal Kishore Chaudhary, a political analyst.