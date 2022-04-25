Kerala engineering student tops inaugural national cryptic crossword contest
PATNA: Joyal Biju of the Government Engineering College, Thrissur, on Sunday topped the overall Leaderboard at the end of the fourth online round in Stage I of the inaugural National Inter-college Cryptic Crossword (NICE) 2022, organised by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the University Grants Commission (UGC).
He is followed by Arpita Goel of the School of Open Learning, Delhi University, and Kirti Tyagi of Maitreyi College, Delhi University, in second and third spots, respectively.
The overall ranking takes into account the combined scores of the four online Sunday rounds held on April 3, 10, 17 and 24. The contest was conducted by the Patna-based Extra-C, a civil society initiative for promoting knowledge-based co-curricular activities. With the completion of the online Stage I of the three stage contest, it is time for the offline Stage II which will be followed by a Grand Finale in Stage III.
On the basis of the fourth-round scores, Shashwat Sanjeev of Hansraj College, Delhi University, is at No. 1 at the national level. The second and third positions have been claimed by Harshul Sagar of IIT Delhi and Salman Khan of IIT Kharagpur, respectively.
Zone-wise, while Arpita also claims the first rank in North, Aaditri Vaibhav of IIT Kharagpur, Prateek Singh Rathore of St. Xavier’s College, Jaipur, M Nikhesh Kumar of the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, and Murchana Mahanta Barman of the Scholars Institute of Management and Technology, Guwahati, take first ranks in East, West, South and Northeast, respectively.
While Prateek and Nikhesh have broken into the top ranks for the first time, the rest have been performing consistently well since the contest began on April 3.
Stage II will witness five Zonal Rounds for North, South, West, East and Northeast. Top rankers on the fourth and the overall Leaderboards will now form two-member teams for their respective institutes for the rounds.
Six top teams after Stage II will play the Grand Finale in the national capital.
All three stages will be conducted by Extra-C.
-
DK Shivakumar slams Karnataka govt over PSI scam
Amid the row over the police sub-inspector recruitment scam, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for allegedly misleading people over the issue. The candidates who passed the exam too would be questioned and a thorough investigation would be conducted, Bommai said.
-
Karnataka PSI scam: CID asks Cong MLA Priyank Kharge to join probe with evidence
The Criminal Investigation Department on Monday asked Congress MLA Priyank Kharge to appear before its officer and share information and documents related to the police sub-inspector recruitment scam in Karnataka. Kharge recently released a audio clip that seemed to be a conversation between a selected candidate and a middleman. Addressing a press meet last week, Kharge said there were allegations that senior officers would protect the accused as heard in the audio clip.
-
Bengaluru: 48-year-old woman found dead after being assaulted by husband
In another shocking tale of gender-based violence by a partner, a 48-year-old woman was found dead after being physically abused by Padma's 55-year-old husband who proceeded to lock her in a bedroom for three hours after rendering her unconscious. Marappa (55) was arrested on Friday from Nagegowdanapalya near Talaghattapura after a complaint by his 24-year-old son. The arrest was preceded by a three-hour drama in which Marappa assaulted his wife and locked the door.
-
Bangalore Traffic Police deploys ANPR cameras to auto-detect offenders
The Bangalore Traffic Police has deployed Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras which can help single out offenders in the densest of roads. The first ANPR was deployed last week, and it has already singled out 25 vehicles with pending cases and recovered ₹19,900 in fines. ANPR cameras have been deployed at Cubbon Road, High Grounds, Balekundri Junction and more. It's also in the process of purchasing more cameras.
-
UP Police bids emotional goodbye to sniffer dog ‘Vicon’ with state honours
Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday bid the final adieu to a dog that served the department for over 10 years with state honours. Vicon, the dog (Labrador) died on Sunday due to prolonged illness. Vicon was appointed as sniffer dog for the explosive section in the dog squad of Uttar Pradesh Police on June 20, 2012. The police officials remembered Vicon for its contributions during anti-explosive operations.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics