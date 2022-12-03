Lalan Singh all set to become JD(U) national president for second term

Munger MP and present Janata Dal (United) [JD (U)] national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, is likely to become the party president for the second term in succession.

Singh filed his nomination papers for the post on Saturday before the returning officer and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Hedge.

According to the senior JD(U) leaders, Lalan Singh would continue to be the party’s national president for the second consecutive term just like state president Umesh Kushwaha, who was re-elected for the post last week.

“The last date of filing nomination ended at 3 pm on Sunday after which the scrutiny/withdrawal process began. If the poll is required, it will take place on December 9,” said JD(U) national general secretary Afaque Ahmed Khan.

Khan said that the newly-constituted JD(U) national council would meet in Patna on December 10 followed by an open session, the next day.

Lalan Singh was nominated the president after former JD(U) leader RCP Singh became the Union minister in 2021. The tenure for the party’s presidential post is of three years.

Besides Singh, chief minister Nitish Kumar had been the party president for two terms while Sharad Yadav held the post thrice.

Lalan Singh, who represents the Munger Lok Sabha seat, was the president of Bihar JD(U) when he rebelled against Nitish Kumar in 2010 and later continued to be an unattached member of the party. However, the two re-approached in 2013.

