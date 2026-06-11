Patna, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad celebrated his 79th birthday with family members in Bihar's Patna on Thursday, as a host of political leaders extended greetings to him.

Lalu Prasad celebrates 79th birthday with family; Bihar CM, Stalin extend greetings

Leader of Opposition and Prasad's younger son, Tejashwi Yadav, shared on X photographs of the RJD supremo cutting a cake with his family.

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Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary wished Prasad in a message on X.

"Heartfelt birthday wishes to the former CM of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav ji. I pray to the Lord for your healthy, long, and illustrious life," Choudhary said.

DMK president and former Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin also greeted Prasad on his birthday.

"Warm birthday wishes to RJD National President Thiru @LaluPrasadRJD. Your consistent defence of secularism and #SocialJustice remains an inspiration to democratic and progressive forces across the country. Wishing you good health and happiness," Stalin wrote on X.

A large number of RJD workers and supporters gathered outside 10 Circular Road, the official residence of Prasad's wife and former chief minister Rabri Devi, and distributed sweets on the occasion.

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{{^usCountry}} RJD state president Mangani Lal Mandal and MLA Bhai Virendra also visited Prasad and wished him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} RJD state president Mangani Lal Mandal and MLA Bhai Virendra also visited Prasad and wished him. {{/usCountry}}

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His daughter Rohini Achaya, in a post on X, said: "Today, on your birthday, I just want to say that no one else can take your place in my life. You held my hand at every step, taught me to get up after falling and keep walking, and stood by me like a shield in every difficulty. Your love, sacrifices, and blessings are my most precious treasure."

"My only prayer to God is that you be blessed with a long life, good health and that your blessing hand always rests on my head. Heartfelt birthday wishes, Papa," she added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.