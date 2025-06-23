Lalu Prasad Yadav files nomination papers for re-election as RJD president

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday filed his nomination for re-election as the party’s national president. If elected, he will secure his 13th term as the party’s leader. The nomination was submitted at the RJD’s state headquarters to election officer Ram Chandra Purbey. (PTI photo)

The nomination was submitted at the RJD’s state headquarters to election officer Ram Chandra Purbey. Prasad was accompanied by his sonTejashwi Prasad Yadav.

Leader of the opposition in the assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav described his father as the “Messiah of the poor.”

“Lalu ji’s nomination for the national president’s post has sparked immense joy. Workers, leaders, and supporters are thrilled. He has led the RJD for 12 terms, and this will be his 13th. Under his leadership, we are confident of achieving great success,” Tejashwi told media persons at the party office.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal came into existence in 1997, following a split in the Janata Dal.

“Lalu Prasad has filed his nomination for the party’s national president post today. Further process will be overseen by the officials”, Rajya Sabha member and Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti said.

The filing of the nomination coincides with the RJD’s ongoing organisational polls for its national council and state executive, with polling scheduled for July 5. The process, adhering to the election commission’s guidelines, began with the notification for the national president’s election on June 15, followed by nominations until June 20, scrutiny on June 21, and a withdrawal deadline of June 23.

Prasad is expected to be re-elected unopposed, as there is no other contender for the post.

The RJD’s national executive meeting, held last week, adopted a resolution authorising Prasad to oversee key organisational decisions, including candidate selections for various posts.

According to people aware of the details, over 1.50 crore primary members across Bihar and other states are participating in the polls.

Assembly polls in Bihar are due later this year, and Prasad’s re-election bid comes at a critical juncture as the RJD seeks to consolidate its voter base and strengthen its organisational structure.