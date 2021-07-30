Home / Cities / Patna News / Land broker shot dead in Bihar’s Purnia; investigation on
By Aditya Nath Jha
UPDATED ON JUL 30, 2021 08:55 AM IST

A land broker was shot dead in Bihar’s Purnia town on Thursday evening. The deceased, 40-year-old Guddu Miya, was also an active member of the Bittu Singh gang. An irate mob blocked the Purnia-Saharsa road at Madhubani and reportedly pelted stones. They were demanding an immediate arrest of the killers.

Purnia superintendent of police (SP) Daya Shankar said investigation was underway.

Police sources said the deceased was wanted in several criminal cases and the killing could be a fallout of rivalry.

Tension prevailed in the Madhubani locality where people have reportedly confined themselves inside their houses. Heavy police forces have been deployed.

