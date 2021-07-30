Land broker shot dead in Bihar’s Purnia; investigation on
A land broker was shot dead in Bihar’s Purnia town on Thursday evening. The deceased, 40-year-old Guddu Miya, was also an active member of the Bittu Singh gang. An irate mob blocked the Purnia-Saharsa road at Madhubani and reportedly pelted stones. They were demanding an immediate arrest of the killers.
Purnia superintendent of police (SP) Daya Shankar said investigation was underway.
Police sources said the deceased was wanted in several criminal cases and the killing could be a fallout of rivalry.
Tension prevailed in the Madhubani locality where people have reportedly confined themselves inside their houses. Heavy police forces have been deployed.
-
Mumbai Police uses ZNMD scene featuring Hrithik Roshan in their latest advisory
-
Cat tests Husky’s patience in hilarious video. Doggo’s reaction is too adorable
-
Cat watching Olympic event with apt attention intrigues people. Watch
-
Tweeple got extremely invested in this man’s search for a ‘Rahul’ in London