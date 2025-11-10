Liquor, drugs worth 75.13 cr seized during Bihar assembly polls: Police

Liquor worth over ₹48.79 crore was seized ahead of the second phase of Bihar assembly polls on Tuesday, officials said. By August 2025, as many as 84,789 persons had been arrested, including 29,903 involved in liquor trade. (Representative file photo)

The campaigning for the Bihar polls ended on Sunday with voting for the 122 seats taking place on Tuesday. Drugs worth ₹26.34 crore was also seized in the special drive.

A senior police officer said that due to strict surveillance and huge recoveries, no hooch tragedy was reported in the state ahead of election announcement or during the campaign period.

“By August 2025, as many as 84,789 persons had been arrested, including 29,903 involved in liquor trade. Besides, there 42,233 first information reports (FIRs) registered and 10,734 vehicles impounded. The seizures included 23.57-lakh litres of liquor, including 12.38-lakh litres of IMFL worth ₹189-crore,” said ADG (Prohibition & State Narcotics Control Bureau) Amit Kumar Jain.

According to police, a large consignment of drugs, including synthetic drugs, is coming to Bihar from Nepal-Burma, South Asia, Myanmar through North Eastern states. The consignment of Heroin is also being brought from Manipur and Nagaland’s Dimapur, while Charas, Ganja and Brownsugar are being brought from Nepal-Burma.

“As far as liquor is concerned, the porous Bihar borders make it vulnerable to smuggling from adjoining states as well as Punjab, Haryana, West Bengal and also from Nepal, but strict surveillance led to huge recoveries and arrests,” said another senior police officer.

“In some cases it has been found that drivers of vehicles carrying liquor consignments don’t use mobile phones, avoid national or state highways and even resort to changing drivers with locals aware of the local routes. Xray/Scanner machines have been deployed, as smugglers use innovative ways to transport liquor. In some cases, consignments are unloaded in border locations and ferried through smaller vehicles. Now warehouses are being built within the border districts; consignments are unloaded there and then brought into Bihar in small vehicles,” said the ADG.

Rail ADG BS Meena said that in view of the election, police were cautious and vigilant had been intensified in trains.

“Though liquor smuggling through trains is not common, still GRP/RPF/Excise department have developed combined check-posts for constant monitoring.

Trains come into Bihar from four regions; although liquor movement by train is limited. Trains with a history of smuggling have been identified for surprise checks. Routes and vulnerable trains with past incidents are being closely monitored, and a control room has been established for oversight. Surprise checks in vulnerable trains are also carried out,” he added.

IG (Rail) P Kanan has been made nodal officer and the vigil has been intensified at entrance border points, including the bordering Nepal.