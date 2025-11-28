LJP marks 25th foundation day, Chirag says party put youth, women at centre of policies

Union minister and LJP (RV) national president Chirag Paswan, riding on a morale boosting performance in the recently concluded Bihar assembly elections, asked his partymen to work with vigour to strengthened the NDA alliance further in next five years. Paswan, who was scheduled to attend the 25th foundation day function of the party, was addressing the partymen remotely on Friday due to ill health (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Paswan, who was scheduled to attend the 25th foundation day function of the party, was addressing the partymen remotely on Friday due to ill health. Paswan also alleged that the opposition parties in Bihar were attempting to divide society on caste and religious lines, asserting that his party had instead placed women and youth at the centre of its politics.

“We contested the elections under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and got better results. The double engine government gained strength. This is the reason why people’s confidence increased. On the other hand, the public rejected the Grand Alliance. The public has rejected jungle raj. Bihar has to be developed with the alliance in the coming five years. For this, it is necessary to strengthen the organisation,” said Paswan.

“While the opposition parties tried to divide society on the basis of caste and religion through their MY (Muslim-Yadav) agenda, the LJP (RV) forged a new MY equation, that of Mahila and Yuva,” he said in an oblique reference to the Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD, which contested 143 assembly constituencies and won 25 in the Bihar polls.

The LJP (RV), on the other hand, won 19 seats out of the 28 it contested and currently has four MPs. All party legislators were present at the event.

Chirag asked his party MLAs to focus on the public’s well-being and development in every district, not just their own constituencies. He also instructed both ministers, Sanjay Singh and Sanjay Paswan, to focus on ensuring public well-being through their own departments as well as other departments.

Rreiterating his resolve to carry forward the ideology of the party founded by his late father Ram Vilas Paswan, Chirag said, “My father had established the party to ensure social justice and equality of rights and opportunities for the people. Today, wherever he is, he must be happy that we have taken the party to new heights.”

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Nitish Kumar, saying, “Under their guidance, we have registered such a massive win.” He also expressed his gratitude towards other alliance partners, including Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha and Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).”