LJP seeks ‘immediate explanation’ from MLA who backed JDU nominee for deputy speaker

Embarrassed by its lone MLA who voted in favour of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the post of deputy speaker in Bihar assembly, Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has sought an explanation from Raj Kumar Singh on why he voted for the JD(U) candidate.

LJP’s national secretary-general Abdul Khaliq served a letter to Singh, an MLA from Matihani constituency in Begusarai district. Singh has been asked to explain the reasons that prompted him to vote for the JD(U) candidate.

“The party has learnt that you have voted in favour of JD(U) candidate Maheshwar Hazari during the election held for the post of Bihar legislative assembly’s deputy speaker on March 24 without consulting the party in this regard,” Khaliq said in the letter.

“Such an act is not expected of you. Taking the matter seriously, the party directs you to give your ‘explanation’ immediately in this regard,” the letter further stated without specifying any time-frame.

JD(U) candidate Maheshwar Hazari was elected as the deputy speakers in an election boycotted by the opposition on the last day of the budget session of Bihar assembly on Wednesday.

Talking to the media, Singh said that he merely followed the party’s directive given during the election held for the post of Speaker in November 2020.

“I had sought direction from the party leadership during the speaker’s election and I was told that since we are part of the NDA, we have to vote for the ruling coalition. I just followed the same directive and voted in favour of the NDA nominee for the deputy speaker’s post. I was not aware if the party’s policy has suddenly changed,” Singh said.

Singh, after the voting, had praised the chief minister while extending his greetings to Hazari upon his victory.

LJP’s lone MLA’s siding with the NDA candidate has come as a huge embarrassment to the party which had been at the loggerheads with the JD(U) ever since the Bihar assembly polls in November 2020. The LJP had fielded 143 candidates during the assembly polls, which caused huge damage to JD(U) on many seats.

This is not the first when an LJP MLA Singh tried to be friendly with the JD(U). A month back, he sparked speculations of joining the JD(U) following his meeting with the chief minister and a state minister.

The LJP’s lone MLC, Nutan Singh and wife of BJP minister Neeraj Kumar Singh also quit the party and joined the BJP, last month.

Chirag Paswan-led LJP, of late, had witnessed heavy defection with over 200 party leaders and office-bearers joining the JD(U) last month.