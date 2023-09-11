Maharashtra lift collapse: Nitish Kumar condoles death of 4 labourers from Bihar

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday condoled the death of four labourers from the state who were killed in a lift collapse incident at a multi-storey building in Thane city of Maharashtra on Sunday evening. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (Sunil Saxena/HT File Photo)

Kumar announced ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each for the kin of each of the deceased and directed the state’s resident commissioner to make all possible arrangements to bring back their bodies to their native villages.

All four deceased labourers hailed from Samastipur district and have been identified as Sunil Kumar Das (35), Rupesh Kumar Das (23), Kari Das (35) and Manjesh Chaupal (35).

Bereaved families in Tabhka village of Samastipur appealed to the government to bring back the mortal remains of the deceased labourers at the earliest.

All four labourers were carrying out waterproofing work on the 40th floor of an under-construction building when the mishap took place after a cable wire malfunctioned, causing the lift to collapse.

Kari Das worked as a mason craftsman in Mumbai for several years, while Sunil and Rupesh accompanied him last week. While Kari is survived by his wife, four children, and parents, Rupesh got married three months back.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON