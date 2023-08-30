Bihar: 44-year-old maize trader found dead, police probe murder angle

The police on Tuesday found a 44-year-old maize trader’s body floating under a culvert near Belouri under Muffasil police station limits in Bihar’s Purnea district. Representational image.

The police have identified the man as Vinay Jaiswal, a native of Mahnar of Vaishali and settled in Ranipatra in Purnea, and traded maize in Gulabbagh, the biggest grain market of North Bihar. Jaiswal is survived by his wife and three daughters

Sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Pushkar Kumar said, “Prima facie it appears that he was killed. The police will intensify the probe soon after the postmortem report arrives.”

Forensic experts have collected evidence from the site and a case has been registered.

The police said that the trader had left his house on Monday evening and later his phone was found switched off.

Later, his family members alerted the police, who launched a search operation and found the body and his bike.

The injuries mark on his head and neck suggest that he was killed and later thrown into water, the police said.

According to locals, Jaiswal was also a land broker and might have been killed following a land dispute.

Meanwhile, the incident has created panic among the business community here. “A businessman was killed in such a manner after a long time,” local traders claimed.

