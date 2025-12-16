Patna police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly raping a girl using fake identity near Mithapur bus stand under Jakkanpur police station on Tuesday, officials said. Man arrested for raping minor using fake identity

Officials further said that the incident came to light on December 15 after the girl visited the Jakkanpur police station and narrated her woes to the police. Police personnel later planned a trap to catch the accused.

He said the police asked the girl to unblock the accused’s number and speak to him. “Soon after, the accused started calling her and insisted on meeting. The girl agreed and asked him to come near Mithapur bus stand. As soon as he reached the spot, police officials in plain clothes arrested him and brought him to Jakkanpur police station for interrogation,” a police official said.

Police said the arrested man is a resident of the Matmandi locality under Sahibganj police station in Muzaffarpur district. During interrogation, it emerged that the accused had recorded a nude video of the girl to blackmail her. “When she refused to have physical relations, he threatened to post the video on social media. Subsequently, the girl blocked his number,” the official added.

The girl told the police that the accused first contacted her about 11 months ago, posing as a Hindu boy named Sonu. “He initially called her after dialling a wrong number and introduced himself as Sonu. However, the girl grew suspicious and later discovered that his name was not Sonu. She also came to know that he was already married and had three children,” police said.

ASP (Sadar) Abhinav Kumar said the accused used a false identity to establish a relationship. “The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway,” he said.