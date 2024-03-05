 Micro light aircraft of Officers’ Training Academy in Gaya makes emergency landing - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Patna / Micro light aircraft of Officers’ Training Academy in Gaya makes emergency landing

Micro light aircraft of Officers’ Training Academy in Gaya makes emergency landing

ByAvinash Kumar
Mar 05, 2024 10:49 AM IST

Police said the crash took place in fields adjoining Kanchanpur village under Bodh Gaya block, when the pilots tried to make an emergency landing

A micro-light aircraft of the Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) in Gaya, with two trainee pilots on board, made an emergency landing in an agricultural field on Tuesday shortly after take-off, a senior official said.

No loss of life or damage to civilian property on the ground was reported in the accident. (Representative file photo)
No loss of life or damage to civilian property on the ground was reported in the accident. (Representative file photo)

No loss of life or damage to civilian property on the ground was reported in the accident.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Soon after the incident, a team of Gaya Police and Indian Army officers reached the accident site to assess and manage the situation.

Police said the crash took place in fields adjoining Kanchanpur village under Bodh Gaya block, when the pilots tried to make an emergency landing.

Also Read: Mumbai-Guwahati IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Dhaka amid dense fog

The trainee pilots were taken away by Army personnel who arrived soon afterwards.

“The nature of the technical fault that might have caused the crash will be known only upon examination by experts,” said an army official familiar with the matter.

When contacted, Sameer Gangakhedkar, public relations officer (PRO) of the Indian Army, at Prayagraj told HT that he will gather the details information from Gaya OTA about the incident and inform later.

However, Gaya’s senior superintendent of police Ashish Bharti said that police reached the spot after receiving information from OTA to cordon off the area.

This is practice landing and is part of normal procedure, people aware of the details in OTA said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On