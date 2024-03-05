Micro light aircraft of Officers’ Training Academy in Gaya makes emergency landing

A micro-light aircraft of the Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) in Gaya, with two trainee pilots on board, made an emergency landing in an agricultural field on Tuesday shortly after take-off, a senior official said. No loss of life or damage to civilian property on the ground was reported in the accident. (Representative file photo)

Soon after the incident, a team of Gaya Police and Indian Army officers reached the accident site to assess and manage the situation.

Police said the crash took place in fields adjoining Kanchanpur village under Bodh Gaya block, when the pilots tried to make an emergency landing.

The trainee pilots were taken away by Army personnel who arrived soon afterwards.

“The nature of the technical fault that might have caused the crash will be known only upon examination by experts,” said an army official familiar with the matter.

When contacted, Sameer Gangakhedkar, public relations officer (PRO) of the Indian Army, at Prayagraj told HT that he will gather the details information from Gaya OTA about the incident and inform later.

However, Gaya’s senior superintendent of police Ashish Bharti said that police reached the spot after receiving information from OTA to cordon off the area.

This is practice landing and is part of normal procedure, people aware of the details in OTA said.