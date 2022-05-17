Minor girl thrown before speeding car for resisting rape bid in W Champaran
BETTIAH: A 14-year-old girl was critically injured after she was allegedly thrown before a speeding vehicle when resisted a rape bid at a village in Bihar’s West Champaran district on Monday late evening, police said.
The victim, who is undergoing treatment at Bagaha subdivision hospital, on Tuesday said that four boys from her village allegedly dragged her towards a school when stepped out of the house to attend nature’s call on Monday evening. “When I resisted and raised alarms, they threw me before a speeding vehicle,” the victim said.
Police said she escaped with injuries on her arms, legs, and parts of her body which took place under the Chaurtarva police station area of the district.
Mahila police station house officer (SHO) Dharmavir Bharti said a search has been initiated to arrest the accused. “All the accused are minors and they had allegedly subjected the girl to eve-teasing and lewd comments for the past few days,” said Bharti.
An FIR (first information report) has been registered against the accused under section 376 and other relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.
Meanwhile, Bagaha subdivision hospital’s medical officer Dr Chanchal Bala described the victim’s condition as stable. “Her treatment and medical examinations are underway. We will refer her to the government medical college and hospital (GMCH), if the situation demands,” said Dr Bala.
-
One of Bihar’s oldest Met observatory awaits land for upgradation
The proposal to develop the Purnia meteorological observatory, one of the oldest observatories in Bihar, into a zonal instrument maintenance centre (ZIMC) has been pending for the last five years due to the lack of required land needed for up-gradation, officials aware of the development said.
-
Governor returns agri tax Bill back to J’khand govt
Jharkhand governor Ramesh Bais has returned the agriculture produce amendment Bill, 2022 sent for his assent back to the state government directing it to rectify the differences in the Hindi and English versions of the said Bill, which was cleared by the assembly during the budget session, a senior official said. The Governor had earlier sent back three more Bills back to the government due to difference in the English and Hindi versions.
-
RJD authorises Lalu to select nominees for RS polls; Tejashwi skips parliamentary board meeting
The Rashtriya Janata Dal ( RJD) central parliamentary board on Tuesday authorised ailing party chief Lalu Prasad to select the nominees of Rajya Sabha polls on June 10 even though an internal rift within the party was visible with the leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav skipping the party's apex body meeting in the evening. State president Jagdanand Singh was also holding two envelopes in his hand. But, eventually, Tejashwi did not come.
-
Sena unlikely to back Sambhaji Raje in Rajya Sabha polls, to field its candidates
Shiv Sena on Tuesday announced that the party would field two candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections which are slated to be held for six seats from Maharashtra on June 10. Sena is likely to renominate MP Sanjay Raut, whose term is ending on July 4, while the second candidate is not decided. The Nationalist Congress Party and Congress – the two other partners in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi – will field one candidate each.
-
After Yogi’s tweet, fresh buzz over Lucknow name change
LUCKNOW A tweet by chief minister Yogi Adityanath to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led to a fresh buzz about possible plans to rename Lucknow after Lakshman, a popular demand flagged by several leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. While officials said they weren't aware of any “proposal to rename Lucknow,” Adityanath's tweet gained much traction on social media. BJP leader Rajiv Mishra also said he would meet Adityanath over the demand.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics