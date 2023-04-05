Mobile internet ban to stay in Nalanda and Rohtas till further orders

The suspension of mobile internet services in Nalanda and Rohtas district of Bihar, which saw communal flare-up last week in the wake of Ram Navami festivities, has been further extended till further orders in view of Hanuman Jayanti on Thursday, officials in the state’s home department said. Shops open at Bihar Sharif in Nalanda after five days on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Earlier, mobile internet services were suspended till April 4.

“No untoward incident was reported from Bihar Sharif town in the last four days. However, police are alert,” said Ashok Mishra, superintendent of police (SP) of Nalanda district where Bihar Sharif town is located.

Rohtas district magistrate Dharmendra Kumar said, “Everything is back to normal. There has been no report of any problem from anywhere in Sasaram town. Police have lodged at least four FIRs against miscreants and arrested 49 people so far.”

