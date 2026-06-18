‘Modi govt’s 12-yr journey marked by development, welfare, national pride’

Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said India had witnessed unprecedented progress in development, governance, welfare and national security under the leadership of PM Modi in last 12 years. Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan holding meeting at Lok Sevak Awas 1, Anne Marg in Patna on Wednesday. (Santosh Kumar/ HT)

Addressing a BJP intellectuals’ conclave here as part of the party’s nationwide “12 Saal Bemisaal” campaign and later interacting with the media at the BJP state headquarters, Chouhan highlighted the NDA government’s achievements in poverty alleviation, infrastructure creation, agriculture, digital transformation and national security.

He said 25 crore people had been lifted out of poverty, more than four crore poor families provided pucca houses, and over 60 crore beneficiaries covered under the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme. He also cited the distribution of free ration to 81 crore people, expansion of Jan Dhan accounts, women’s empowerment initiatives and record foodgrain production as key achievements of the government.

Referring to national security, Chouhan said measures such as the abrogation of Article 370, surgical air strikes, and decisive action against terrorism and Left-wing extremism had enhanced India’s global standing. He added that the country had emerged as a leader in digital payments and was making rapid strides towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing, semiconductors and modern infrastructure.

The minister also strongly advocated the concept of “One Nation, One Election,” arguing that frequent elections hamper governance and development. He called for constitutional amendments to facilitate simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls across the country.

Responding to queries on pending MGNREGA dues, Chouhan said all legitimate dues, whether from Bihar or any other state, would be cleared. He also announced that the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G Yojana) would launch on July 1, under which states have been allocated around ₹95,600 crore for rural development works over nine months. Bihar, he said, has received approximately ₹6,600 crore under the scheme.

On whether the Centre would consider reintroducing the three farm laws repealed in 2021 following farmers’ protests, Chouhan said states were free to enact their own legislation and maintained that the Centre’s position was the same as his.

Asked about a possible reduction in fuel prices amid declining global crude oil rates, the minister said the government was closely monitoring the situation and would take an appropriate decision at the right time.

During his visit, Chouhan also reviewed the ongoing redevelopment of Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), which is being expanded into a 5,462-bed facility and is expected to become the world’s second largest hospital.

The events were attended by several BJP leaders, ministers, legislators and members of Patna’s intellectual and professional community, including doctors, lawyers, chartered accountants, engineers, entrepreneurs and business representatives.