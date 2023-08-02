Home / Cities / Patna News / Mother, her two children found dead with throat slit in Bihar’s Katihar: Police

ByAvinash Kumar
Aug 02, 2023 02:02 PM IST

Katihar superintendent of police (SP) Jitendra Kumar said that the preliminary investigation suggests that the murderer first tried to kill just the woman and also tried to set them on fire

In a gruesome incident, a woman and two children were found dead with their throats slit at their house on Wednesday morning in Shihpur village in Bihar’s Katihar district, police said.

(Representative Photo)

Police have identified the victims as Safad Zarin (35) and her two children – a seven-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son.

The matter came to light when Zarin’s husband Firoz Akhtar Alam returned home, Upon getting information, a police team led by Barsoi sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) reached the spot and found that the three bodies lying on separate beds in the ground floor room of the two-storey building, said officials.

Police have also recovered a sharp edge weapon with blood stains and a matchbox from the spot, they said.

Katihar superintendent of police (SP) Jitendra Kumar said that the preliminary investigation suggests that the murderer first tried to kill just the woman and also tried to set them on fire.

“Kerosene oil smell was found from their bodies, and the recovered matchbox from the spot establish doubt that those involved in the incident first tried to kill the woman. When she raised an alarm, her children may have woken up and the murderer killed all three,” said the SP

“Neither the main gate nor the rooftop door was forced open, indicating that the murderer had easy access to the house,” said the SP, adding that police have detained the husband and his second wife for interrogation.

Forensics and dog squad have been pressed into the service, further investigation is ongoing, he said.

    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

