‘My meeting with BJP leaders blown out of proportion, many top leaders in touch with BJP,” says Kushwaha

PATNA: While downplaying the speculation about him joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) parliamentary board chairman Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday came out strongly against party’s leadership by taking oblique potshots at chief minister Nitish Kumar, saying ‘his meeting with BJP leaders had been blown out of proportion’.

Kushwaha also asserted that the party’s leaders whosoever are in the top rung of the organisation maintain constant touch with the Opposition BJP and highlighted how the JD(U) had snapped ties with the BJP and realigned with the national party on many occasions in the past. He also said the party was becoming weak but he was trying to strengthen itself.

“The party has become weak. I am in the JD(U) and trying to strengthen it,” Kushwaha told reporters in Patna on Sunday.

Kushwaha, who is said to be sulking for not getting a prime position in the grand alliance government, also took oblique potshots at the chief minister for the latter’s statement on Saturday that ‘the JD(U) parliamentary board chairman had left the party on many occasions in the past and was free to go anywhere’.

“When somebody is hospitalised and alive in New Delhi, it is strange that his post-mortem is being done in Bihar,” Kushwaha said, taking an apparent dig at the CM.

“If the JD(U) can snap ties with the BJP and again realign as per its own political strategy, why is such a big fuss being made about my meeting with BJP leaders? If I had sided with the BJP in the past, why is so much hue and cry being made,” he said.

In the same vein, he claimed many senior leaders of the party maintain constant touch with the BJP. “The more a leader becomes senior in the party hierarchy, the more they are in constant touch with the BJP,” he said.

On Friday, a few senior BJP leaders from Bihar, including Prem Ranjan Patel and Sanjay Tiger, had met Kushwaha at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, to enquire about his health after he had got admitted to the premier hospital for a health check-up stoking speculations that the JD(U) senior leader could be contemplating of switching to the BJP.

