NDA powers ahead in Bihar, Tejashwi trails: A look at key candidates as per early trends

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Janata Dal (United) and Bharatiya Janata Party, was leading in 188 seats, surpassing the majority mark of 122, in early trends as counting is underway for the Bihar assembly polls on Friday, according to the Election Commission. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the election campaign in Patna. (Photo from X)

A look at key candidates and constituencies:

Lakhisarai: Amresh Kumar of the Congress is leading over his nearest rival, Bihar deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, by 79 votes at the end of the third round out of the total 34 rounds of counting.

Tarapur: Bihar deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary of the BJP is leading over his nearest rival Arun Kumar by 1339 votes over Arun Kumar of the RJD

Raghopur: Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is trailing Satish Kumar of the BJP by 1273 votes at the end of the third of the total 30 rounds of counting

Bankipur: Bihar minister Nitin Nabin of the BJP is leading over his nearest rival Rekha Kumari of the RJD by 12,276 votes after the end of sixth of the total 31 rounds of counting

Digha: BJP MLA Sanjeev Chourasia is leaving over his nearest rival Divya Gautam of the CPI(ML) by 5,844 votes at the end of the seventh of the total 36 rounds

Kumhrar: First-time BJP candidate Sanjay Kumar is leading over Indradeep Kumar Chandravanshi by 14, 513 votes after completion of the seventh of the total 32 rounds

Mahua: Sanjay Kumar Singh of the LJP(RV) is leading over his nearest rival Mukesh Kumar Raushan by 4103 votes at the end of the fourth of the total 26 rounds.Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, contesting on Janshakti Janta Dal ticket, after being expelled from the RJD, is trailing in fourth position with 2121 votes

Alinagar: Folk singer and first-time BJP candidate Maithili Thakur is leading over her nearest rival, Binod Mishra of the RJD, by 7833 votes at the end of the fifth of the total 24 rounds of counting

Mokama: Muscleman Anant Kumar Singh of the JD(U) is leading over his nearest rival Veena Devi of the RJD by 12,249 votes after 10 of the total 25 rounds of counting

Danapur: Ritlal Yadav alias Ritlal Rai is leading over BJP’s former Union minister Ram Kripal Yadav by over 14,619 votes at the end of the eighth of the total 30 rounds of counting

Sarairanjan: JD(U) water resources minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary is leading over his nearest rival Arbind Kumar Sahani of the RJD by over 2292 votes at the end of the fifth of the total 24 rounds