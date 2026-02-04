Patna, Nearly a month after the death of a NEET aspirant in Patna following suspected sexual assault, the Bihar Police on Wednesday issued guidelines for girls' hostels and lodges operating across the state. NEET aspirant death case: Police issue guidelines for girls’ hostels in Bihar

Registration of the hostels or lodges and police verification of employees were made compulsory in the guidelines, while emphasis was placed on installing CCTV cameras in key areas of the premises.

The NEET aspirant, hailing from Jehanabad, was found unconscious in Shambhu Girls' hostel in Patna's Chitragupt Nagar on January 6. She died at a private hospital on January 11 after remaining in a coma for several days.

Her family had alleged that she was sexually assaulted, accusing authorities of attempting a cover-up. Later, police arrested an employee of the hostel.

The guidelines, sent to all SSPs and SPs of the state on Wednesday, have made registration of every girls' hostel and lodge mandatory in the state.

"Each police station will maintain complete details of all hostels in its jurisdiction so that information about them can be accessed when it is required. This responsibility has been assigned to the Women Help Desk of the Bihar Police," the guidelines read.

The presence of a female warden for 24 hours in all girls' hostels/lodges is mandatory.

"Police verification of all employees-including wardens, guards, cooks, and cleaning staff-has been made compulsory. For security purposes, CCTV cameras will be installed at the main gate, corridors, dining areas, and within the hostel premises, with recordings preserved for at least 30 days," according to guidelines.

Hostels must have adequate lighting, proper cleanliness arrangements, strong doors and locks, and iron grills on windows. The name and mobile number of every visitor entering the hostel must be recorded in a visitor register along with their Aadhaar number. Entry of men into residential girls' hostels will be strictly prohibited.

To deal with emergency situations, posters displaying contact details of the local police station, Women Help Desk, emergency number 112 must be installed in all hostels.

Responding to the guidelines, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said, "The Bihar government has been continuously working for the safety and security of women…. women should have a safe environment in schools, colleges, workplaces, and residential areas".

These guidelines must be strictly enforced, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.