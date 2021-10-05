New names, symbols for LJP faction; Chirag group happy

The Election Commission's (EC) decision to allot new names and symbols to the warring faction of the Lok Janshakti Party has left the Chirag Paswan faction smiling.

The EC, following a request from LJP Jamaui MP Chirag Paswan, has given his party the name of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and the election symbol helicopter while Pashupati Kumar Paras' LJP has been allotted the name Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party and sewing machine as its symbol.

Chirag Paswan has moved the EC for an early settlement of the issue as his faction wanted to contest the by-polls for two assembly seats – Tarapur and Kusheshwarsthan—the elections for which are scheduled on October 30.

The Chirag faction seems more than happy after the EC added the name of Ram Vilas in its name.

“We welcome the EC decision. It is the vindication of our claim that we are the real holder of Ram Vilas Paswan’s legacy. Some parties wanted to sabotage our election prospect but truth has finally won,” said LJP (Chirag group) spokesperson, Ashraf Ansari.

LJP leaders are happy that the addition of Ram Vilas Paswan’s name would help the party win over the Dalit votes. “It’s a blessing in disguise,” said a Chirag faction leader.

Experts also agree. “Late Ram Vilas Paswan was a tall leader of Dalits and he still has a strong following which was proven during Chirag’s Aashirvad yatra. Union minister Pashupati Paras could not get the same response,” said Gyanendra Yadav, associate professor of sociology, College of Commerce, Patna.

The LJP, with six MPs in Lok Sabha, split in June this year after five of the MPs refused to identify Chirag Paswan as their leader and petitioned the Lok Sabha Speaker to recognize the group as the real LJP. Both the groups announced their own president.

The LJP contested the Bihar assembly election in 2020 separately and caused considerable to JD(U) in no less than 30-35 seats. The JD(U) could win only 43 seats. Ever since then, voices of dissent started to rise in the party. However, the party won a single seat and the lone party MLA defected to the JD(U).

With Chirag deciding to field candidates once again from two assembly seats going to by-polls, things are not going to be smooth for the JD(U) which is contesting the elections on both seats. Both the assembly seats were represented by the JD(U).

Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party was guarded in its comments. Pashupati Kumar Paras welcomed the Election Commission's decision of allotting his faction of the Lok Janshakti Party the name Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party and sewing machine as the party symbol.

"I welcome the Election Commission's decision. I have been allotted the name Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party and the sewing machine as the party symbol," he said.