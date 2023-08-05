Bihar: NIA arrests two PFI activists from East Champaran

Continuing its crackdown against the Popular Front India (PFI) and its cadres, the National Investigating Agency (NIA), in coordination with Bihar police on Saturday morning, arrested two members of the banned organisation from Officer’s Colony at Chakiya in East Champaran district for their alleged indulgence in anti-national activities, officials said, adding a country-made pistol was also recovered. National Investigation Agency (Representative Photo)

Officials have identified the duo as Shahid Raza and Faisal Ali alias Mohammad Kaif, both residents of Chakiya block in East Champaran.

Police said they were arrested based on information received from PFI’s master trainer Yakub alias Sultan Usman Khan, who is currently in jail. Yakun was arrested from the district’s Gawandra village on July 19.

Confirming the development, East Champaran’s superintendent of police (SP) Kantesh Kumar Mishra said, “The NIA has arrested two suspects with cooperation from the district police. A small weapon has been recovered from them. Further raid is underway.”

Meanwhile, Raza’s family members feigned their ignorance about the reason behind his arrest. “We were still asleep when the police picked up my son for interrogation. We are clueless for the reason behind this,” Raza’s father Azhar Alam, who works in Dubai, told media persons.

The banned outfit, according to officials aware of the development, continues to spread toxic religious and communal agenda, ideology and activities and its members have remained engaged in the arrangement of arms and ammunition, besides the conspiracy to convert India into Islamic State by 2047.

A case was initially registered on July 12, 2022, at Phulwarisharif police station in Patna after PFI’s alleged terror module was busted by Bihar police. A case against PFI and its cadres was registered ten days later by the NIA, which took over the investigations and began a crackdown.

The home ministry, through a gazette notification issued on 27 September 2022, imposed a ban on PFI and its eight affiliates – Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala, effectively declaring them as “terror organisations”.

The ban was announced days after a massive crackdown on PFI and its senior leaders and members by the NIA and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which over 108 people were arrested.

