Nishant to join JD(U) on Sunday, to undertake statewide Yatra

The formal induction of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar into the JD(U) in keeping with the sentiments of party workers will be completed on Sunday, said party spokesman Neeraj Kumar. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar interacts with party leaders during JD(U) legislators’ meeting in Patna on Friday (SANTOSH KUMAR/HT)

He made his statement soon after the meeting called by Nitish Kumar with senior party leaders, including MPs, MLAs and MLCs, at his residence to share his views on his move to go to Rajya Sabha, his future plans and how he wants the transition within the JD-U to take place to allay any apprehensions of party leaders and workers.

Neeraj Kumar said Nitish assured the party workers that he was there for the party and not going anywhere. He said Nishant would also undertake Yatra across the state, like his father, which would help him find footing in the rough and tumble of state politics to set a new benchmark.

“JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha and Union minister Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh made it clear to all in the presence of Nitish Kumar that Nishant would play an active role in politics, which was endorsed by all. They also said Nishant’s Yatra to get a feel of the pulse of the state will draw a new line,” he added.

Party leader and minister Shravan Kumar said the CM categorically stated that he had not left them and would listen to them and guide them. “He said he wanted to go to the Rajya Sabha and so he had filed nomination,” he added

Shravan Kumar said all the leaders were unhappy with Nitish Kumar’s decision due to sheer concern but respected it, as it is now clear that “Nitish Kumar has made a choice”.

“Nitish Kumar is our leader and whatever he says, everyone will abide by that. Nishant will start his political innings, in keeping with the party’s demand, and make the party stronger,” he added.

Regarding transition of power and when it would happen, Neeraj said the meeting was not meant for discussion on the government formation.

Legislator Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha said Nishant’s entry into the party was something everyone was looking forward to and nobody could have any reservation with whatever role he was given.

“Once the government formation exercise begins, it will be decided who gets into the cabinet and what role Nishant should have in the government as well as the party. Nitish Kumar is one person who will take all the calls,” he added.

A senior party leader said while Nishant was by heart always with the JD(U), he would formally join the party now with a clear mandate to take it forward from where his father had taken it so far to make it a force in Bihar.

“He will be given important position in the party at the earliest. He is young, educated and the party workers already look up to him. In fact, Nitish Kumar decided to let him dabble in politics only on the growing demand from within the party, but still he has made sure that he (Nishant) gets into the government only after he moves to national politics,” he added.

With Bihar set to have a BJP CM for the first time, party leaders said Nishant would be accommodated in the new government as a deputy CM, a privilege Tejashwi had also got due to the father’s legacy, said another JD(U) official.

“Nishant will be a different prospect not only for the party, but also Bihar due to factors beyond his family lineage. He is the son of Nitish Kumar, whose unblemished track record will be a big strength for him, but still his simplicity, humility and his education set him apart. His decision to get a feel of the state will shows how he views politics and it will also help allay people’s concerns after Nitish Kumar leaving for Delhi,” said JD(U) spokesman Neeraj.

Party insiders feel that with Nitish around and party’s wholesome acceptability to his son, Nishant would have ample time to get tuned to the rigours of politics.

“The good thing is that Bihar is not going to witness any major state or national election in the next three years to test him. That will give him enough time and opportunity to get into the political groove and establish himself as a leader cutting across caste lines and maintain the stronghold that Nitish built over the years,” he added.

Another senior party leader said after Nitish Kumar had made a decision, there was no point questioning it even if it was difficult to swallow, but he would always remain the party leader. A day after Nitish himself disclosed his decision to go to the Rajya Sabha, the leaders were also coming to terms with the reality.

“It would have happened today or tomorrow. When Nitish Kumar himself wants to shift to national politics after serving the state as CM for two decades, others cannot question it. Perhaps, the cabinet expansion was on hold precisely for this reason with the consent of Nitish Kumar,” he said, adding, once the formation of the new government took place, the challenge would be to fill the void left by him.

The maximum number of cabinet berths is constitutionally capped at 15% of an Assembly’s strength. Bihar, which has 243 seats, can have up to 36 ministers, including the chief minister. This means BJP and JD(U) together could have 32 berths, while four would go to the smaller allies.

The NDA swept to power in the recently held Bihar polls by winning 202 seats, with the BJP bagging 89 seats, JD(U) 85, LJP(RV) 19, HAM(S) 5 and RLM 4. The present Nitish cabinet has 27 ministers, including the CM.

In the morning, both deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha met Nitish Kumar separately at the latter’s residence reportedly for discussions on future course.