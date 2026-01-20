Nitish announces special land measurement drive to clear all pending applications by Jan 31

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that all pending applications for land measurement will be cleared by January 31 through a special drive. This will help resolve the long-standing problems faced by people in the state regarding land measurement. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar during the foundation stone and inauguration of various development schemes at Barouli block during the Samriddhi Yatra in Gopalganj on Tuesday. (Rahul Sharma/ANI)

In a post on X, Kumar said, “The reforms would prove highly beneficial for citizens and ease their daily lives by simplifying and making the land measurement process more transparent, time-bound and citizen-friendly.” He introduced a set of time-bound measures to streamline the land measurement process in the state.

From April 1, measurements of undisputed lands will be completed within a maximum of seven working days from the date of deposit of measurement fees, while disputed lands will be measured within a maximum of 11 working days, Kumar added.

“Applicants will be required to pay the measurement fee for this,” the CM further wrote.

Kumar said that the decision is part of the “Sabka Samman Jeevan Aasan” of the government’s Saat Nischay-3 (7-Resolves 3’ programme (2025-30) which focuses on reducing day-to-day hardships faced by citizens.

The CM said that the government has also made it mandatory for the survey officials to upload the land measurement report on the designated portal within 14 days of the application date, after completing the measurement within the prescribed time frame.

He also directed the revenue and land reforms department to deploy the required manpower and resources, and put in place a system of close monitoring for the entire process.

The CM said that it has often been seen that after applying for land measurement, it takes a lot of time to complete the process. “These delays cause unnecessary inconvenience to people, and in many cases, lead to land disputes. Failure to complete the measurement on time puts additional pressure on both the judicial and administrative departments,” he said.

The government has also decided to settle all pending land measurement applications by January 31, 2026. A special land measurement campaign will be launched to resolve pending cases in a timely manner. Under the new provision, after measuring both undisputed and disputed land within the stipulated working days, the Amin will be required to upload the measurement report. This report will be made available on the designated portal by the 14th day after the applicant’s application date.

The government has assured that the Revenue and Land Reforms Department will provide the necessary staff and resources to ensure land measurement is completed within the stipulated timeframe. Furthermore, the entire process will be closely monitored and supervised to ensure no negligence occurs at any level.