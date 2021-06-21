Nitish inaugurates Bihar Sadan, 168 other buildings

Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday inaugurated 169 buildings for 21 departments, including the Bihar Sadan in national capital Delhi, built at an estimated cost of ₹1,411 crore and laid foundation stone for another 73 buildings for 12 departments at an estimated cost of ₹725.22 crore through video conferencing.

Kumar said the 10-storey Bihar Sadan in Delhi was in addition to the existing Bihar Bhawan and Bihar Niwas. “As the two buildings were not able to meet the growing need due to increase in number of people visiting Delhi, I thought of a third building long ago and I am happy it has taken shape. The two existing buildings will also be expanded to ensure that people of Bihar visiting Delhi don’t face any problem,” he said.

The Bihar Sadan is a state-of-the-art building and is equipped with solar panels, and will also house offices of all the departments, Kumar said. “I also thank the then vice chairman of Delhi Development Authority (DDA) UP Singh for making land available for Bihar Sadan,” the Bihar chief minister added.

Kumar said all the new and upcoming buildings in Bihar were now using fly ash bricks, citing its importance in environment protection. Fly ash bricks have also been used in construction of Bihar Sadan, he added.

The CM also said that a Mahabodhi Cultural Centre was being built at the holy Bodh Gaya. “It is being built at the under construction state guest house at an estimated cost of ₹136 crore. It will be a one of its kind in the country. Besides, a museum is also coming up at Bodh Gaya to aquaint people with the life and work of Buddha,” he added.

He said a number of new mega projects were coming up, including Science City being in Patna at a cost of ₹640 crore. A Bapu tower is also being built in Patna dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi. The Patna Museum is also being expanded, while a new international cricket stadium at Rajgir is also under construction. Prakash Punj, which will have special significance for the Sikh community, is also being built, Kumar said.